Maker of crisps brand Seabrook brings forward investment plans after profits almost double

Seabrook was acquired in 2018.

The maker of crisps brand Seabrook is bringing forward its major investment plans after its profits almost doubled in 2023.

The UK arm of Japanese giant Calbee posted pre-tax profits of £6m for 2023, up from £3.7m in 2022, according to newly-filed accounts with Companies House.

The documents also show that the group’s turnover rose from £56.9m to £66.3m over the same period.

Seabrook is headquartered in Bradford and was acquired by Calbee in October 2018, having previously been 75 per cent owned by LDC and 25 per cent by the management team.

Calbee’s brands also include Harvey Snaps and licenses Peppa Pig products.

A statement signed off by the board said: “Pleasingly, 2023 exhibited early signs that our strategy to invest in both capacity and capability across 2023 and 2024 were beginning to yield positive results.

“However, the investment in our Deeside plant only completed in late 2023 and the material investment in our Bradford plant, expanding available capacity by over 40 per cent, will not complete until mid-2024.

“We will therefore not realise the full, annualised benefits of these investments until the conclusion of the 2025 financial year.

“The success to date however is such that we are planning to accelerate our investment program, bringing forward the funds planned for 2026/27 into 2025 to ensure we continue to keep pace with demand.”

Calbee UK recently announced that the construction of a 10,763 sq ft storage space on Duncombe Street in Bradford is going ahead.

Seabrook started in Bradford as a fish and chip shop in 1939 and started selling crisps in 1945.