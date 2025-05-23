Bordeaux to edge Northampton in Cardiff Champions Cup thriller

It’s that time of year again when rival fans pack into one of Europe’s great stadiums to watch the Investec Champions Cup final.

This year it is Northampton Saints and Bordeaux Begles in the superb Principality Stadium in Cardiff. And what a final we’re in for.

It’s an Anglo-French battle, a classic match-up from days gone by, and it is between two teams few really thought would make it here.

For Northampton, overcoming Leinster could have been their final – much like England’s victory over New Zealand in the 2019 Rugby World Cup – while Bordeaux’s triumph over Toulouse came as a surprise, despite them being a superb outfit in France this year.

Between them they ooze class. Fin Smith versus Matthieu Jalibert at No10 is salivating, while back-three players including the likes of British and Irish Lion tourist Tommy Freeman and Six Nations player of the tournament Louis Bielle-Biarrey should light up the Welsh capital.

Can they do it?

I wonder whether Northampton can live with Bordeaux up front; the French outfit have such depth throughout their squad that they’ll be replacing prime cut beef with prime cut beef, whereas I fear Northampton’s quality will lessen when changes are made, especially in the front row.

But beyond the match – which I think Bordeaux will edge – there’s something so refreshing about this final.

Northampton are looking to win the title again after a 25-year wait while Bordeaux are in their maiden European final, aiming to make their record one from one come full time.

My Champions Cup review will take place next week but I have to say I think this season has been superb. It has had favourites fall early and underdogs break through.

Hopefully this shuts up those who think the Investec Champions Cup has lost its mojo. Far from it, I say.

Champions Cup understudy

The action on finals weekend gets under way on Friday night as Bath Rugby – home and dry in the race for a home semi-final in the Premiership – take on Lyon in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

It may be the second-tier competition but expect a number of supporters of the Blue, Back and Whites to make the trip over the Severn.

The thing with the French – Lyon included – is that you are never quite sure whether they will take it seriously or not. They still have something to play for in the Top 14 but surely they’ll be keen to lift some silverware.

Two out of four…

On a wider note, it is great that two of the European finalists are English. For all the crap thrown at the Premiership surrounding stability – deserved for the most part – it is superb to see clubs from England challenging in finals.

And it speaks volumes that both finals are Anglo-French affairs. The URC may have some of the favourites every year – with some of the most international-heavy sides – but aren’t winning too many of the European finals, besides the Sharks last season.

