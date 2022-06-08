Boots to freeze prices on own label essential beauty and health products

High street chemist Boots has said it will freeze prices on more than 1,500 beauty and health products as consumers face a cost of living crunch this year.

The company said it would lock prices on popular essential items until the end of the year.

Items under the Boots own label lines will see price freezes until at least the end of the year, including essentials like toothpaste and shower gel.

The announcement comes as retailers are vying to win over cash-strapped shoppers, with many having made promotions and price-saving announcements in recent weeks.

Boots said its private label portfolio, which contains more than 11,000 products, includes 100 lines priced £1 or less, with 1,000 products at £2 or under.

Steve Ager, chief customer and commercial officer at Boots UK said: “We always try to offer great value and the best price for our customers. In pulling together the list of products to include in the Price Lock Promise, we reviewed the lines that customers buy most regularly as well as those that are deemed to be day-to-day essentials.

“We want customers to feel reassured that the prices of a large selection of health and beauty favourites will be staying the same, helping them to continue to buy the quality lines they love at Boots.”