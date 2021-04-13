Boohoo buys £72 million Soho office to house London business

Boohoo has bought a new office in Soho in London’s West End for £72m, which will house approximately 600 staff.

The office will become home to all London-based product, marketing, technology and central support teams, and offer flexible working for Boohoo staff.

Read more: Boohoo opens new warehouse to boost sales growth

In an update this morning, Boohoo said that since the acquisition of Karen Millen and Coast brands in 2019, and more recently the acquisitions of Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis, its presence in London has grown significantly.

The online fashion giant bought the Arcadia brands and Debenhams out of administration when the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the high street and many retailers struggled to survive.