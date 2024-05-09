In a rush
FTSE 100 Live: The latest updates from the City of London

Bonds & Ballots: Can a British ISA save London’s stock market?

By:

Bonds & Ballots: Can a British ISA save London’s stock market?

Jeremy Hunt unveiled a more muted budget than some had expected on Wednesday as he slashed national insurance again, scrapped non-dom tax status and tweaked child support thresholds.

Among the major changes for financial services were plans for a new private stock market, pension fund reform and perhaps most eye-catching a British ISA. But is it all going to shift the dial for the embattled City of London?

In this week’s Bonds & Ballots, City A.M. asks: did Jeremy Hunt do enough for UK financial services? And will a British ISA really boost London’s markets?

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.