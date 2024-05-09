Bonds & Ballots: Can a British ISA save London’s stock market?

Jeremy Hunt unveiled a more muted budget than some had expected on Wednesday as he slashed national insurance again, scrapped non-dom tax status and tweaked child support thresholds.

Among the major changes for financial services were plans for a new private stock market, pension fund reform and perhaps most eye-catching a British ISA. But is it all going to shift the dial for the embattled City of London?

In this week’s Bonds & Ballots, City A.M. asks: did Jeremy Hunt do enough for UK financial services? And will a British ISA really boost London’s markets?