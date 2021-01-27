Bomb disposal unit called to suspicious package at Astrazeneca vaccine plant

A bomb disposal unit has been called to a suspicious package at a plant where the Astrazeneca Covid vaccine is packaged into vials.

Wockhardt UK, a Wrexham-based pharmaceuticals company, said it had partially evacuated the plant as it investigated the package.

In a statement, the firm said: “Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged.

“Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Number 10 is regularly being updated by police and officials on what is happening.”

Wockhardt UK is supply partner of the company producing Britain’s main coronavirus vaccine. The site is not owned by Astrazeneca.

North Wales Police said roads around Wrexham Industrial Estate are currently close, while the public has been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted: “We are working with local police and the military to find out more about this incident. Thank you to the security personnel who are on-site to protect lives and ensure the safety of our vaccine supply.”