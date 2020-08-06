The Bank of England has put negative interest rates in its “toolbox” of possible monetary policy measures for the first time, governor Andrew Bailey said today.

However, Bailey cautioned that the Bank does not currently “have a plan to use them”.

It came as the Bank left interest rates on hold at their current record-low level of 0.1 per cent.

Bailey announced that negative interest rates were under “active review” for the first time in May.

Negative rates would mean lenders that keep their money in the Bank of England’s virtual vaults would have to pay interest to do so, in an inversion of the usual system.

A few central banks, such as the European Central Bank (ECB), currently use them in an effort to get banks to lend out their spare cash and boost the economy.

The Bank of England announced some of the findings of its review of negative rates today.

It concluded that they may be useful in some situations. They have therefore been added to the “toolbox” of measures the BoE has at its disposal.

Speaking to journalists, Bailey said: “This is, I think, the first time the Bank of England has said definitively, yes they’re in the toolbox.”

But he added: “We don’t have a plan to use them at the moment but they are in the toolbox.”

“The toolbox has a few things in it. Even though obviously we are inevitably, like other central banks. in a more constrained world given where rates are.”

The Bank of England slashed interest rates to their current record lows in March. A cut in interest rates lowers borrowing costs throughout the economy and hopefully drives up lending and spending.

Bailey said there is no “hierarchy of the things we’d sort of tick off before doing negative rates”.

He said the Bank could do more “quantitative easing” bond-buying. Or it could change its “forward guidance” to reassure markets that rates would stay lower for longer.

Lenders wary of negative interest rates

“The [Bank’s] monetary policy committee would have to consider carefully the situation it found itself in and which tools in the box might be more useful than others at a given point in time,” Bailey said.

The Bank of England could face opposition from lenders over negative interest rates, however.

They lower the so-called “net interest margin” – the difference between the cost of borrowing and the cost of lending – through which lenders make money. And they also cost banks the interest on their deposits.

Negative interest rates could also hurt savers by reducing the amount of interest they gain on their deposits. ECB President Mario Draghi was depicted as a blood-sucking vampire in the German tabloids for damaging the country’s savings.

The announcement on negative interest rates came as Threadneedle Street produced a more upbeat view of the path of the economy this year. It said it would contract by nine per cent compared to an earlier estimate of 14 per cent.

Yet it said the recovery would take longer than initially expected as lower demand and business investment weigh on growth.