Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned that “some parts of the economy” will not be “viable” after the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said: “It’s reasonable to think there will be what I might call structural change in the economy coming out of the Covid experience.”

Bailey was speaking after the Bank kept interest rates on hold at 0.1 per cent, a record low.

It also said that the economic crash this year would not be as bad as it first thought. But the Bank warned that the recovery would likely take longer.

Bailey told Sky News that the businesses most at risk were in the hospitality sector, which has “a very high social consumption element to them which involves people working or indeed consuming at very close quarters”.

“The UK economy does have a higher share of those sectors than quite a number of… other developed countries,” he said.

Bailey said it’s “one of the factors” that helps to explain why the UK economy looks more “exposed” than some others.

More to follow.