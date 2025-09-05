Bodycare: Full list of stores to close as 450 jobs lost

Bodycare started out as a single store in Lancashire. Credit – Getty

High street health and beauty retailer Bodycare has collapsed into administration with the loss of 32 stores and around 450 jobs being made redundant.

Nick Holloway, Chris Pole and Mike Leeds from Interpath have been appointed joint administrators to G.R. & M.M. Blackledge plc, which trades as Bodycare.

Founded in 1970 on a market stall in Lancashire, Bodycare trades from 147 stores across the UK and employs around 1,500 people.

In a statement, Interpath said Bodycare had “faced a number of challenges in recent years which have negatively impacted its financial position”.

It added: “This included rising costs, including rent and people costs, a delayed transition to its online retail platform, and the cost-of-living crisis impacting its customer base.

“In addition, a planned IPO in 2024 was aborted which led to a shortfall in funding. This, in turn, placed strain on supplier relationships, resulting in a shortage of stock.

“Despite the very best efforts of the directors to address these challenges, and with creditor pressure mounting, the difficult decision was taken to file for the appointment of administrators.”

The joint administrators confirmed they intend to continue to trade the majority of Bodycare’s stores – 115 in total – while they “assess options for the business, including exploring the possibility of a sale of the business and its assets”.

Interpath added that shops will remain open and operational as usual.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading.

“Unfortunately for Bodycare, which was also contending with a significant funding gap and increasing creditor pressure, these challenges proved too difficult to overcome.

“Our intention is to trade the majority of the Company’s stores in order to realise stock while we explore options for a possible sale of the business and its assets.

“In addition, and as a matter of priority, we will be providing all support to those employees impacted by redundancy, including supporting them in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.”

Full list of Bodycare stores to close

Beverley

Cameron Toll

Cannock

Clydebank

Cramlington

Croydon

Darwen

Dumfries

Edinburgh

Erdington

Falkirk

Hemel Hempstead

Kirkcaldy

Loughborough

Lytham St Annes

Macclesfield

Maidstone

Morecambe

Newport

Northfield

Paisley

Parkhead

Perth

Port Talbot

Rhyl

Royton

Scunthorpe

Stourbridge

Tamworth

West Bromwich

Wood Green

Wrexham