Body found in Epping Forest identified as missing student

A body found in Epping Forest has been identified as that of missing student Richard Okorogheye, who disappeared last month.

Okorogheye, a 19-year old Oxford Brookes student who had sickle cell disease, was last seen by his family at 8.30pm on 22 March when he left their home in Ladbroke Grove.

He was spotted on CCTV on a residential street in Loughton, Essex the following day, where he is suspected to have been talking towards Epping Forest.

Officers searching for the missing student found a body in a pond in Epping Forest on Monday evening. Police announced last night that formal identification had confirmed the body as Okorogheye.

His death is being treated as unexplained and police do not believe anyone else was involved. Police said Okorogheye’s family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.

The 19-year-old is understood to have been “struggling to cope” with academic pressures and had been shielding during lockdown, according to his mother Evidence Joel.

A post-mortem found no evidence of physical trauma or assault, though the cause of death is still pending while further investigations are undertaken.

Detective Superintendent Danny Gosling said: “My deepest sympathies go out to Richard’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“This was not the outcome that any of us had hoped for. I would like to extend my thanks to the many officers, staff and members of the public who have each played a part in the extensive effort to locate Richard.”

Home secretary Priti Patel said her “thoughts and prayers” were with the family and that she was in contact with Scotland Yard as inquiries into Okorogheye’s death continue.