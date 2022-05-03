What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Boardroom Diversity supported by eToro

eToro, the social investing network, has launched a new FemaleLeadership Smart Portfolio which features US publicly quoted companies with diversity at boardroom level, especially featuring women in positions of board members.

eToro’s Deputy CEO and Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr. Hedva Ber, says: “Female leadership and boardroom diversity have proven advantages, not just for company culture but also for business growth and development. The impact of these factors over the long term is not just a stronger, more resilient business with better processes and fresher thinking, but in turn better results for investors.”

The portfolio is composed of 35 US-listed companies from the existing eToro stocks universe, ranked according to a range of metrics including gender diversity, analyst consensus ratings, stock liquidity, and market capitalization. In order to qualify, at least 40% of both the company’s executives and Board of Directors must be women.

Research has shown that increasing the proportion of women in leadership positions has a positive impact on a firm’s profitability and also tends to enhance factors such as mentorship, collaboration, employee well-being, as well as diversity and inclusion initiatives

Statistics from the S&P 500 show that women only fill around 30% of director positions and even less fill the role of CEO – only 6% of CEOs were women in 2021.

Dr. Ber adds: “To identify the best-performing stocks of tomorrow, investors must evaluate the processes and cultures that a company is putting in place today and determine who is truly equipped for tomorrow. Diversity of thought, skills and experience are the hallmarks of a business that is willing to evolve, to embrace new ideas and to react creatively to future challenges. All these characteristics have proven significance for long-term success.”

The initial allocation of eToro’s new FemaleLeadership portfolio is weighted more heavily towards the consumer and communications sectors, with a particular focus on retail and internet companies, as per the ranking model mentioned above.

The composition includes familiar brands whose leadership teams have made important progress on the road to gender equality, including Disney, GAP, Uber, Paramount Global and Hewlett-Packard. The full allocation can be found here. The launch of this portfolio is part of eToro’s wider initiative to support women in business, finance and investing. eToro recently launched InvestWithHer, an online community designed to encourage more women to consider investing.

Copy Trading does not amount to investment advice. Your investments value may go up or down. Your capital is at risk.

This communication is for information and education purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice, a personal recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation to buy or sell, any financial instruments. This material has been prepared without taking into account any particular recipient’s investment objectives or financial situation, and has not been prepared in accordance with the legal and regulatory requirements to promote independent research. Any references to past or future performance of a financial instrument, index or a packaged investment product are not, and should not be taken as, a reliable indicator of future results. eToro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the content of this publication.