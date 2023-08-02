Blue Rose Cen looks Head and shoulders above Nassau rivals

Blue Rose Cen became a dual Classic winner with victory in the Prix de Diane under Aurelien Lemaitre

PANAMA hats, strawberries and cream, and overseas raiders are the three certainties of Glorious Goodwood year-on-year.

And despite this year’s persistent rain which has kept ribboned headwear and fruit bowls away, international runners have still hit our shores to try and take a swing at the best we have to offer.

However, in this year’s Group One Nassau Stakes (3.35pm), it almost feels as if the British runners are playing away from home as BLUE ROSE CEN,at a best-priced even-money, looks like a formidable opponent at the top of the market.

Trained by the Chantilly-based Christopher Head, the three-year-old filly by Churchill is unbeaten in five runs since last September, a streak of victories that has included Classic success in both the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) and Prix de Diane (French Oaks) on her last two starts.

If winning two Classics wasn’t enough, the third from her French 1000 Guineas win, Sauterne, was just denied in the Group One Prix Rothschild last weekend and the fourth, Kelina, comfortably won the Group Two Prix de Sandringham on her next outing.

Furthermore, all five of her recent successes have been on ground no quicker than good-to-soft, and thanks to the downpours throughout racing on Wednesday, the Sussex Downs will provide perfect conditions for the three-time Group One-winning filly to thrive.

Looking at her five opponents, Nashwa, although very impressive last time out at Newmarket on good ground, has been inconsistent since her win in last year’s renewal and Al Husn hasn’t got the strongest form in slower conditions.

With the eight-pound weight-for-age allowance on her side, plus the fact that three-year-olds have been victorious in six of the last eight runnings of the Nassau Stakes, it should be a rosy day for all connected to Blue Rose Cen.

It’s not just the French raider who will appreciate the cut in the Goodwood ground on Thursday as in the lucky last, the World Pool Handicap (5.55pm), ANOTHER BAAR is a tempting each-way proposition at around 16/1.

Trained by Adrian Keatley, the three-year-old by Mayson will have a visor applied for the first time having looked a tough ride for Joe Fanning last time out at Hamilton.

Generously, the handicapper dropped him two pounds for the effort to a mark of 83 which is just five pounds above his last winning mark at Beverley in June.

Since his seasonal reappearance in April, connections have been keen to keep their £70,000 purchase on slower ground when possible, something he seems to relish based on his first time out victory on soft at Ripon and promising third on good-to-soft at Newmarket in July.

The gelding returns to five furlongs tomorrow, a move that should see him at his optimum conditions as he has the speed for a good sprinting test over the minimum distance, but the give in the ground will bring out his ability to stay over further trips as well.

Out of Rapid Recruit, a Fast Company mare who herself is out of the Group Three-winning mare Daunting Lady, Another Baar could still be well-handicapped off his current mark and is partnered by Fanning once more, a jockey who knows him well.

POINTERS

Blue Rose Cen 3.35pm Goodwood

Another Baar 5.55pm Goodwood