Blackrock boss Larry Fink says Keir Starmer offers ‘measurement of hope’

The endorsement comes shortly after Labour secured Mark Carney’s backing.

Larry Fink, chair and chief executive of Blackrock, has given his backing to Keir Starmer, saying the Labour party offered a “measurement of hope” in political leadership.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal’s Free Expression podcast, Fink said Starmer had turned the Labour into an electable and moderate party.

“I was in the UK and I spent time with both parties — the Conservatives and Labour party — and I’m very pleased to see how the Labour party in the UK went from an extremist party with a Marxist leader to Keir Starmer who has shown real strength as a moderate Labour party,” he said.

Fink, who founded Blackrock in 1988, said he hoped this was a sign that global politics was moving away from the spate of populism that has characterised advanced democracies since 2016.

“That actually has given me hope that the pendulum went so far,” Fink said. “If you think about the UK — the UK was the one that started the high level populism through Brexit and then the populism here led to Donald Trump being president.

“I hope the UK — we will see what happens if Keir Starmer gets elected — but I believe that’s a measurement of hope.”

Keir Starmer’s Labour has positioned itself as the ‘party of business’ as it aims to exploit the Conservatives’ reputational hit following the economic chaos of Liz Truss’s calamitous mini-budget.

At the party conference last month, Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England, gave his backing to Rachel Reeves’ programme of policies.

“Rachel Reeves is a serious economist. She began her career at the Bank of England, so she understands the big picture,” he said.

“It is beyond time we put her energy and ideas into action.”