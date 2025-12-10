BlackLine Expands in Saudi Arabia to Support Growing Customer Demand

BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced the expansion of its global cloud footprint to Saudi Arabia, with the availability of a locally hosted cloud region, delivered in partnership with Google Cloud Platform.

This new regional deployment provides organizations with a secure, locally hosted cloud environment that offers lower latency and meets data residency and security requirements. Blackline meets Saudi Arabia’s NCA Essential Cybersecurity Controls (ECC) and Cloud Cyber Security Controls (CCC) requirements, the regulatory standards mandating cybersecurity protections for providers operating in the Kingdom. Organizations in the Kingdom can now access BlackLine’s unified, secure, and AI-powered financial operations platform while keeping data within the region.

As Saudi Arabia undergoes a comprehensive economic diversification and modernization initiative, organizations are focused on building more efficient, controlled, and data-driven operations. With this expansion, BlackLine is positioned to partner more closely with Saudi enterprises, providing the critical tools needed to build trust, control, and visibility into their financial processes as they scale and modernize.

BlackLine’s expansion into the region is reinforced by its strong partner ecosystem. Key partners such as SAP, EY, and Deloitte maintain a significant local presence, creating a robust network for implementation and support. While BlackLine’s platform is ERP-agnostic, the company’s solutions are offered as an SAP Solution Extension. This strategic partnership is a key driver for the regional expansion and complements SAP’s own commitment to the region.

“Expanding our regional availability ensures we can support customers wherever they operate, particularly in markets with stringent data residency requirements,” said Owen Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of BlackLine. “This deployment underscores our commitment to delivering secure, intelligent, and future-ready financial operations for organizations across the globe.”

BlackLine’s Studio360 platform and Verity, its comprehensive AI suite, enable finance and accounting teams to unify data, automate complex processes, orchestrate workflows, and gain real-time visibility across mission-critical operations.

“Our focus is on enabling customer success across the Middle East region, and this expansion is a direct result of listening to their needs,” said Philippe Omer Decugis, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, at BlackLine. “By providing a local platform and working closely with our partners in Saudi Arabia, we can offer a new level of support to organizations in the Kingdom as they modernize their finance and accounting operations.”

The Saudi Arabia deployment expands BlackLine’s growing global availability and supports its mission to inspire, power, and guide digital finance transformation for organizations worldwide.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity — a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.

With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance of BlackLine, Inc. (“BlackLine” or the “Company”), the calculation of certain key financial and operating metrics, capital expenditures, introduction of new solutions or products, expansion into new markets, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, technological capabilities, and strategic relationships, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, which are available on our website at http://investors.BlackLine.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, BlackLine does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this presentation, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP revenue, gross profit, gross margin, free cash flow, sales and marketing expense, research and development expense, general and administrative expense, loss from operations and operating margin (loss). These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251209940377/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

Samantha Darilek

samantha.darilek@blackline.com

Company Logo