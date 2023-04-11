Bitcoiners and the spirit of Satoshi

How many articles have been published on negative Bitcoiner characteristics? Too many. It’s worth exploring the authentic nature of Bitcoiners and their commitment to humanitarianism. So, let’s clear a few things up.

Satoshi Nakamoto’s altruism

It is important to note Satoshi Nakamoto’s humanitarian vision, as outlined in the Whitepaper. The goal was to create a decentralised digital currency that could operate outside traditional financial systems, with the aim of establishing a fairer and more democratic financial system, free from the control of centralised institutions such as banks and governments.

Environmentalism

It’s not surprising that the subject is regularly misreported. Bitcoin is a vast network encompassing diverse subjects, ranging from mathematics and physics to human psychology. Bitcoin can and is being used for so much good. One clear example is how it can help manage the environment. How many industries can take a potent greenhouse gas like methane and convert that into work that both secures a global network and drives down Co2. Bitcoin does this and more.

Why not take a moment to check out the latest research and opinions from positive voices in the Bitcoin space? Follow thought leaders like @Jyn_Urso, @TheTrocro, @DSBatten, @AnitaPosch, @Gladstein on Twitter and ask yourself if their insights resonate.

Can their research help businesses create circular economies, and can they assist governments with achieving their ESG and carbon-neutral targets? Bitcoin is capable of this and so much more.

The truth about Bitcoiners

When you interact with the Bitcoin community, one thing becomes crystal clear: these are some of the most intelligent, humble, and forward-thinking individuals you will ever meet.

Bitcoiners are not afraid to take risks, but they’re not reckless either. They are critical thinkers who look at every angle before making a decision. Albert Einstein, said it best: “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”

Bitcoiners want to help humanity, to help those who are unbanked. They want to help the hard-working individuals whose savings are destroyed by inflation caused by greed and bad monetary policy. They want to help women who may be forbidden from holding their own money. They want to help victims of war. They want a just relationship with our environment. They want to make a difference in this world. They see the world for what it is and strive for positive change.

Ironically they see a broken system that has removed money from it’s connection to the physical world and they want to add that link back with Bitcoin.

Let’s focus on Bitcoin’s potential benefits and revolutionary technology. We must embrace the disruption and new opportunities it brings. Together, Bitcoiners and non-Bitcoiners can make a positive impact on the world and create a brighter future for all.

Fix the money, fix the world.