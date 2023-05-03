Bitcoin price pushes upwards as investors wait for latest rate hike decision

Bitcoin is trading comfortably above $28k and closer to $29k this morning, while Ethereum (ETH) is trading in the green for $1,866.

The rest of crypto is mostly flat, either trading slightly in the red or just in the green.

Job openings figures from the US came in lower than expected yesterday, meaning that the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes may be working as intended in cooling the US economy.

Most analysts expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points (0.25%) today, but the institution also has to consider First Republic’s collapse on Monday – the latest in a spate of bank collapses since March. Markets will be following closely.

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1.179 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 2, at a price of $28,680. The daily high yesterday was $28,881, and the daily low was $27,924.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $554.838 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.349 trillion and Tesla is $512.92 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $16.375 billion.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 64, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 48.49. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 49.78. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

Bitcoin adoption is being driven by the progressive global loss of confidence in fiat currencies, conventional banking, and competing assets. Michael Saylor, founder of MicroStrategy, and bitcoin whale

What they said yesterday

Bitcoin rose during U.S. trading hours on Tuesday as investors contemplated the latest banking unrest and seemed to regain interest in crypto and other assets that hold value. @_jocelynyang_ reportshttps://t.co/6h8RLpNZ8f — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) May 2, 2023

