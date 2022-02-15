Bitcoin outstrips gold and stock markets as boards turn green again

The crypto markets are up again this morning, with the Bitcoin price pushing towards $44k for the first time since last week. The leading cryptocurrency by market cap is up around four per cent over the past 24 hours, at time of writing, changing hands for $43,557. Ethereum is also up more than five per cent, currently trading at $3,029.

The crypto markets seem to be moving in the opposite direction to global stock markets, which continue to struggle in the face of tension at the Ukraine border. The FTSE 100 ended 1.7 per cent down, and the main markets in Paris and Frankfurt two per cent lower. Bitcoin is even outstripping gold, which is flat over the past 24 hours. Is this the moment it proves itself as a safe haven asset?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.946 trillion, up from $1.859 trillion yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 14 2022, at a price of $42,586.92, up from $42,197.52 yesterday. The daily high yesterday was $42,775.78 and the daily low was $41,681.96.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $47,945.06. In 2020, it closed at $9,889.42.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $826.46 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.946 trillion and Tesla is $888.89 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $22.791, up from $16.895 billion yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 62.08%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 46, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.13. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 59.17. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Miners that hodl their Bitcoin will get paid forever.” American entrepreneur and business executive, Michael Saylor

What they said yesterday

There’s some distinctly obvious movement going on here…

US Dollars measured in Bitcoin over the last 10 years: pic.twitter.com/7K5na7ZS7Z — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) February 14, 2022

Mexico about to take the red pill?

💥 Mexico’s third richest man wants to start mining #Bitcoin 👏 pic.twitter.com/H3Yn8ObxXE — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 15, 2022

👀

Authoritarian governments are Bitcoin’s marketing team. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) February 15, 2022

Sovereignty is king …

