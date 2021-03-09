Bitcoin market cap back at $1 trillion ahead of possible US stimulus

Crypto at a glance

Oh $1 trillion Bitcoin market cap, how we missed thee! Bitcoin is back trading up near its all-time highs again, exchanging hands at more than $54,000 again at time of writing for the first time in a couple of weeks.

The market cap is now comfortably above $1 trillion, having first hit the same mark, albeit briefly, just a fortnight ago.

Will it sustain that level longer this time? Are we now set for another push to new all-time highs?

The obvious driver here is the increasing likelihood of incoming stimulus, which we discussed yesterday. However, we also continue to see an influx of institutional investors entering the space. The weekend saw Chinese tech giant Meitu become the first Chinese company to announce that they have invested in Bitcoin, and it seems positive movements in the Asia markets are reflecting this with a big pump overnight.

There was also more good news as Norway’s Aker ASA became the first Scandanivian company to move into the space, with the 180-year old oil multinational establishing a new unit dedicated to investing in Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

It’s not just Bitcoin riding a wave this week, with everything in the green or thereabouts. Ethereum is on the up too at more than $1,800. The second-largest cryptocurrency is pushing again towards its recently-made all-time highs of more than $2,000.

This year’s hot Ethereum use case appears to be non-fungible tokens, also known as NFTs – a fast-growing sub-sector of blockchain-certified unique collectibles – that so far has largely been built atop the Ethereum blockchain.

The mania surrounding them seems to be gathering pace too, with individual digital artworks created as NFTs being auctioned off for millions of dollars in recent weeks. Will it spread onto other smart contract blockchains?

Start your investment journey into crypto with Luno with £10 on us!

If you’ve not started your crypto journey yet, we’ve joined forces with Luno to offer you £10 absolutely free. Click on the graphic below and simply use the code CITYAM10 when you sign up.

In the markets

Name Price Price Change (24h) Price Change (7 days) Bitcoin (BTC) $53,912.22 +8.10% +10.67% Ethereum (ETH) $1,819.80 +7.10% +18.09% XRP (Ripple) $0.4788 +3.46% +10.69% Monero (XMR) $222.03 +7.78% -1.13% Polkadot (DOT) $35.70 +5.23% +0.31% Algorand (ALGO) $1.17 +8.12% +10.47% Cardano (ADA) $1.14 +1.20% -6.53% Chainlink (LINK) $31.28 +9.37% +8.19% Aave (AAVE) $429.67 +9.11% +12.69% UniSwap (UNI) $33.25 -0.20% +30.41% Celsius (CEL) $5.44 +6.86% +15.86% Binance Coin (BNB) $245.99 +5.59% +0.05% Crypto market cap $1,662,115,823,854 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap Index +5.97 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index +5.13 MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index +4.92 Prices and data as of [08:30, 9/03/2021] Source: CryptoCompare.com, MVIS

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 8 2021, at a price of $52,246.52 – up from $51,206.69 the day before. That’s the highest daily close since February 22.

The daily high yesterday was $52,314.07 and the daily low was $49,506.05.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $8,108.12. In 2019, it was $3,901.13.

As of today, buying Bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is $1,005,407,221,246 at time of writing, up from $923,187,647,227 yesterday. For context, the total market cap of gold is $10.758 trillion. Bitcoin’s market cap is almost $300 billion greater than Facebook and $500 trillion greater than Tesla’s, having been some distance behind both at the turn of the year.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $52,963,089,659, up from $45,890,393,684 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 78.66%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment is still in Extreme Greed at 81 again. While still certainly high, it’s reassuring that sentiment has cooled somewhat compared to the last time the bitcoin price was punching at these highs as it suggests that the market is less susceptible to volatility.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is 61.41. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is 63.12. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Yes, Bit­coin con­sumes elec­tric­i­ty. And pays for it at the lo­cal­ly pre­vailing mar­ket prices. But we be­lieve Bit­coin will en­able ap­plications that can cre­ate tremen­dous val­ue. If so, it will be en­grained into the so­cial fab­ric and can’t go to zero since it’s im­mune to the po­lit­i­cal forces that de­stroys a cur­ren­cy. If this sce­nario plays out, we might change our fo­cus from the price of a bit­coin to that of a satoshi (one bit­coin is one hun­dred mil­lion satoshi). If our phones are full of Bit­coin ap­plications in five years, the net­work’s val­ue is a Stair­way to Heav­en.”

Aker ASA owner Kjell Inge Røkke in shareholder letter

What they said yesterday

Aker’s new Bitcoin unit makes itself at home…

Gotta love the #Bitcoin community!

Thanks for a warm welcome! 🧡 — Seetee (@Seetee_io) March 8, 2021

Stimulus cheques get crypto twitter all aflutter…

#Bitcoin reaches $1 trillion on the eve of Congress printing $1.9 trillion. — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) March 9, 2021

And again…

#Bitcoin is only worth a little more than half of what the U.S. government created out of thin air in a matter of weeks.



We are still SO early. — Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) March 9, 2021

The institutional influx…

25 publicly traded companies now hold a total of 178,855 #bitcoin worth $9.6 billion on their balance sheets



Source: @BTCtreasuries pic.twitter.com/hlhOegGAxk — Bloqport (@Bloqport) March 9, 2021

Crypto AM Parliamentary Special Five Part Series

Crypto AM Editor writes

Rangers become latest club to attract crypto sponsorship and fan token

Bitcoin mounts fresh assault on $55k

Institutions are driving cryptocurrency

Crypto AM: Longer Reads

City AM Markets: What is Decentralised Finance (DeFi) by Aave

Aave: DeFi Hub latest Article

Crypto AM: Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Market View in association with Ziglu

Crypto AM: Technically Speaking in association with with Zumo

Crypto AM: Talking Legal

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: A Trader’s View with TMG

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Definitively DeFi

Crypto AM: Recommended Events

CC Forum

Global Investment in Sustainable Development

March 31 to April 1 2021 – Dubai

https://dubai.cc-forum.com

Global Technology Governance Summit

April 2021 6 to 7 – Tokyo

https://www.weforum.org/events/global-technology-governance-summit-2021

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.