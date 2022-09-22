Binance unveils global advisory board, chaired by former US Senator

Max Baucus

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has created a new global advisory board (GAB), comprised of distinguished experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

The Global Advisory Board, chaired by former US Senator Max Baucus, recently convened in Paris, France. The board’s purpose is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves at a fast pace.

Baucus is joined from the UK by Lord Vaizey, member of the House of Lords and former Minister for Culture, Communications and Creative Industries.

“For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3,” said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Changpeng Zhao

“In that time, we’ve tackled complex issues no one even knew existed. We’ve maintained our focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of crypto users, while keeping a brisk pace of socially-beneficial innovation.

“The GAB represents the next big step forward in our journey to share the benefits of modern finance and the blockchain with the entire world.”

Baucus, also a former US Ambassador to China, said he felt Web3 held the key to unlocking the promises of blockchain technology.

“Of all the technologies with the potential to create positive disruption, the world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3 is among the most exciting and the most promising,” he said.

“That’s why it is a great pleasure to participate in setting up the Binance Global Advisory Board, and bringing the group’s unrivalled collective expertise to bear in solving complex problems with a socially positive outcome.”

Lord Vaizey added: “Blockchain and Web3 technologies promise to be foundational to the future of the internet and the financial system at large. The next few years will be vital in setting the tone for the future of this nascent industry around the world. Helping the Binance Global Advisory Board chart a path through these challenges is a privilege and I look forward to working more closely with the impressive group that Binance has brought together.”

Binance says it is harnessing the GAB’s unrivalled collective experience and expertise to benefit the sustainable development of the industry as a whole, by weighing in on the toughest and most sensitive regulatory and compliance issues facing crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

“We always put our users first, and that’s served as a very effective North Star for us over the past five years of unprecedented, exciting growth,” Zhao added.

“With the GAB, we’re supercharging our ability to manage regulatory complexity by tapping into the highest level of expertise available anywhere in the world. This collaboration between Binance and the leading experts of the GAB is a testament to our focus on compliance, transparency and ensuring a collaborative relationship with the world’s regulators as they develop sensible regulations worldwide.”

The GAB comprises of…