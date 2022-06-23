Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Binance

One of the world’s greatest ever football players has signed up with crypto platform Binance to kick off an exclusive, multi-year NFT partnership.

Portugal and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo will launch a global campaign aimed at giving the 37-year-old’s fans an introduction to Web3 with a compelling entry point into the world of NFTs.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will create a series of collections for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT platform. The first collection will be released later this year and will feature designs created in collaboration with the player.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world’s best footballers, and has transcended sport to become an icon in multiple industries,” said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao.

“He has amassed one of the world’s most dedicated fan bases through his authenticity, talent, and charity work.

“We are thrilled to provide his fans with exclusive engagement opportunities to connect with Ronaldo and own a piece of iconic sports history.”

The former FIFA World Player of the Year explained the partnership with Binance would help to enhance his relationship with his global fan network.

“My relationship with the fans is very important to me, so the idea of bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something that I wanted to be a part of,” Ronaldo said.

“I know the fans are going to enjoy the collection as much as I do.”

The Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collections will be available exclusively on Binance NFT at www.binance.com/en/nft/home.