Bin firm Biffa snaps up surplus food collectors Company Shop for £80m

Waste disposal firm Biffa today said that it has bought surplus food group Company Shop for £82.5m.

Company Shop, which describes itself as the country’s biggest surplus food firm, collects waste items and then redistributes them to its member organisations.

Read more: Test and Trace firm Serco hails bumper year as profit jumps a third

Surplus produce can include production overruns, trial products, or produce that has been incorrectly labelled or packaged.

Biffa chief exec Michael Topham said: “The acquisition of Company Shop Group strengthens Biffa’s leadership position in the UK circular economy.

“Its redistribution services complement Biffa’s established waste and recycling services, and supply of closed loop recycled raw materials.”

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

All of Company Shop’s employees will join the FSTE 250 firm through the deal.

The deal means that Biffa has now spent £95m of the £100m it raised last June on acquistions.

Since September 2019, Company Shop has nearly doubled its revenue, which now stands at around £85m.

The firm has also increased the number of outlets it runs from 6 to 12.

John Marren, the firm’s founder, said: “I am proud that this decision will enable Company Shop Group to step confidently into the future, as part of the global movement to reduce waste in our industry and our society.

Read more: Exclusive: Jefferies drops mooted ‘no jab, no entry’ policy for office return

“Today, more than ever, we are called to address the climate emergency, build our economy and support our communities.”