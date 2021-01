Sheldon Adelson, who founded and ran Las Vegas Sands, the world’s largest gambling company since 1988 has died aged 87.

Adelson died Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Las Vegas Sands said in a statement.

Adelson rose from selling newspapers on street corners in Boston, aged 12, to becoming a gaming billionaire and major donor to the US Republican party and Donald Trump.