Big banks cannot compete with Tide, says ex-banker

Angela Kitchen, Director and Founder of Fur the Love of Toys, a clothing and accessories company for pets

“I’m not a numbers person”, says former bank employee who turned to Tide for its simplicity

‘’For me, running a business, it’s all about speed. If you can do something for me quickly, it means I can focus my time on running my business elsewhere, especially making stuff.”



A former bank employee who turned her side passion into a viable business says banking doesn’t have to be painful and clunky.



That was her experience when she worked at a large bank bailed out in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash, Angela Kitchen, Director and Founder of Fur the Love of Toys, a clothing and accessories company for pets, said: “In the nicest possible way, I wouldn’t want to open a bank account with them, knowing what the procedure is.”



Angela was a Business Manager in Financial Crime for the bank before founding her company.



Though Angela has fond memories of her time there, calling the bank “a good employer”, she nevertheless now chooses to bank with Tide.



“For me, it was about the account opening process. I didn’t want to send off 16 copies of my passport. It was just aggravation that I didn’t need”, she said.



“It was all online and the bank account, I think, was open within 24 hours or thereabouts”, she added.



Angela has not regretted installing Tide, valuing the service for its speed, simplicity and the time it saves.



Angela ran her business from her personal account before installing Tide because she did not yet know how far her business would develop.



“I didn’t really think about banking then”, she said.

“And then of course, once I started to do a tax return, it was just like, ‘oh my god, kill me now’, because I’m not a numbers person”, she added.



Tide saves her from having to sift through paper receipts for tax returns because of “a really handy” feature by which users can upload photos or screenshots of receipts, with the option of saving it into an account’s expenses.



“Whenever I pay for anything I just take a photo and upload that. And then I haven’t got the aggravation of worrying about where everything is”, she said.



The simplicity of the app also spares Angela the ordeal of waiting on hold for customer service.



“I don’t think I’ve ever had to speak to a person at Tide, which is not a bad thing. Because any problems I’ve had have been solved so easily”, she said.



“You know, there’s one thing I don’t have time for and that’s sitting on phone queues waiting to speak to somebody, waiting for somebody to ring you back, to give you an authentication number,’’she said.



Saving time has saved Angela money. She had to employ an accountant during the first year of her business to file returns but Tide has since simplified the process, allowing her to do so without having to go through “hundreds and hundreds of transactions”.



“My life has just become so much easier now”, she said.

“I’m my own boss”



Ultimately, Tide has allowed Angela to take control of her life by allowing her to enjoy running her own business even though she is “possibly one of the most disorganised people that you could ever meet”.



Fur the Love of Toys, 70 per cent of whose products are handmade by Angela, is a labour of passion. Angela had her first pet aged just 7, a Yorkshire Terrier called Roxy, and has had pets by her side almost without interruption ever since.



Angela started her business for the benefit of her prized pooch, Harley, after realising that the only tug of war toys she could find for him were made of cotton strands.



Cotton strands can separate from the toy and be digested, leading, in extreme cases, to the death of pets.



“Not that I didn’t enjoy my previous job, but it’s a lot more satisfying, I probably would say, than the kind of corporate world I was used to”, she said.



“You’re doing it for yourself, I’m my own boss. Everything that I’m doing is basically for me, and what I want

to do. In the corporate world I found myself being in the situation where you’d say something and perhaps in some instances might get brushed aside or pushed aside a little bit”, she added.



Former colleagues at the bank, which was a “great company to work for”, were split by Angela’s decision.



Leaving the bank meant leaving a substantial salary behind.



“Some people were just like, ‘Are you absolutely crazy? Like, what? Why would you want to do that?’. And other people were like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing. I would love to be able to do that, I would love to have the balls to just get up and do that’”, she said.



Four years on, Angela has no regrets. The feeling of freedom and responsibility more than compensate for the adjustments she has had to make, she said. Running her own business, Angela is entitled neither to statutory sick pay nor annual leave.



“If I’m not well I can’t just find somebody to say I’m going to come in. I still have to process that work and I still have to do those orders. So it is incredibly difficult”, she said.

