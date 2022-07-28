Biden administration: 75,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured in Ukraine war so far

Troops ride on a military vehicle on June 16, 2022 near Lysychansk, Ukraine. In recent weeks, Russia has concentrated its firepower on Ukraine’s Donbas region, where it has long backed two separatist regions at war with the Ukrainian government since 2014. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Up to half the troops Russia has committed to the war in Ukraine have been killed or injured, according to classified information from the White House.

Joe Biden’s administration officials told House lawmakers that 75,000 Russians have been killed or wounded during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Neither Russia or Ukraine have released official figures about the number of troops killed in the war, but on current estimates, Russia has mobilised upwards of 150,000, meaning half have either died or been maimed.

According to CNN reporter Marshall Cohen, Former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, told the network: “We were briefed that over 75,000 Russians have either been killed or wounded, which is huge.

“You’ve got incredible amounts of investment in their land forces, over 80% of their land forces are bogged down, and they’re tired”.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s President Vlodymyr Zelensky said there had been 40,000 Russian deaths due to the invasion.