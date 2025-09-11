BGC boss Sean Windeatt: We’ve created something positive from the memory of 9/11

BGC boss Sean Windeatt was in the firm’s London office when 9/11 unfolded, killing 658 of the firm’s employees in New York. Today, he tells us about BGC’s annual Charity Day to mark the event, while taking us through his career in financial services in Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Sean Windeatt

Sean Windeatt Job title: Co-chief executive officer and chief operating officer at BGC Group

Co-chief executive officer and chief operating officer at BGC Group Age: 52

52 Born: Devon

Devon Lives: Surrey

Surrey Studied: University of Bedfordshire

University of Bedfordshire Talents: A keen sportsman and not bad at karaoke

A keen sportsman and not bad at karaoke Coffee order: Flat white

Flat white Cocktail order: Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule Favourite book: The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby Motto: Never regret the things you have done, only the things you haven’t

Never regret the things you have done, only the things you haven’t Biggest perk of the job: The biggest perk of the job is being in a position to make a positive impact beyond the business. Charity Day is the best example of that.

What was your first job?

A paper round – early mornings whatever the weather.

What was your first role in the City?

Accountant in the City within financial services.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in financial services?

From teenage years at school.

Today is BGC’s annual Charity Day. Can you tell us a little bit about the event and why it’s important to you?

Charity Day is personal to both me and the business. I was working in our London office on 9/11. In New York, we occupied the top five floors of the World Trade Centre. Tragically, all 658 employees in the building lost their lives.

We first committed to supporting the families of those we lost, and then to creating something positive in their memory. Via our Charity Day we have raised over $220m for good causes worldwide. I am confident we will raise another $12m+ for Charity Day 2025.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Holly Willoughby and Global Chief Operating Officer at BGC Group Sean Windeatt attend the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Together For Short Lives, raising millions for good causes in memory of BGC’s colleagues lost on 9/11, on September 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group)

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The energy. There’s a unique buzz here – a blend of history, innovation and people from all over the world coming together every day.

And one thing you would change?

The traffic!

What’s been your most memorable business moment?

One of the most memorable moments in my career came in the aftermath of 9/11. After the attacks, we got the call that London needed to work 24 hours a day to ensure the business didn’t fold. The scale of the effort, the determination of the team and the sense of purpose is something I will never forget. It showed me firsthand how resilience, teamwork and commitment can help you overcome even the most extraordinary challenges.

And any business faux pas?

An acquisition that was a year in the making which fell apart the eve before signature for completion… which taught me nothing is done until it is done.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Charity Day makes me incredibly proud. I am also proud to be part of the team that rebuilt the company post 9/11.

The charity has helped and, in many cases, changed the lives of thousands of beneficiaries for the better. 100 per cent of funds raised are donated on Charity Day including our brokers’ commission.

And who do you look up to?

Howard Lutnick, our ex-chairman and CEO. I learnt so much from him, he guided me and enabled me to be in the position I am in today.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

Work harder than everybody else, and it is a strength to understand your own weaknesses.

And the worst?

I couldn’t possibly disclose.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Very. It has been a great year for the company so far and I am extremely optimistic for the rest of 2025 and beyond with growth across rates, energy and FX products, as well as the continued development and growth of electronic trading.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Core by Clare Smyth. I’ve known Clare for 15 years; she is the first and only female British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars. Core, her debut restaurant in Notting Hill, is a great reflection of Clare’s skill and dedication. Her passion shines through every dish – it’s an incredible dining experience.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

We are so lucky in London and spoilt for choice – if I had to pick one, as a wine fan, then 67 Pall Mall.

Where’s home during the week?

One of our offices around the world!

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Between Chelsea and Surrey, spending time with my children

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

I wish it were two weeks – unfortunately, it’s only ever one for me! When I do take time off, I spend it with friends and family in the South of France, or in the winter on the slopes.