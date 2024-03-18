Provided By

Valspar Championship Odds: Best PGA Golf Predictions

The Valspar Championship is a professional golf tournament on the PGA tour, played annually on the Copperhead course in Florida. Founded back in 2000, it was originally known as the Tampa Bay Classic. Over the years, the tournament has seen several sponsors come and go; the tournament was without a sponsor for a time. In 2013, Valspar Corporation signed a deal to become the event’s title sponsor, now named Valspar Championship.

Valspar Championship 2024 Predictions

The Valspar Championship sits alongside two signature events in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players; in recent years, the Valspar has lacked several big names; that said, the 2024 championship will see fifteen players inside the OWGR top forty (official world golf ranking). In addition, we will see several newcomers, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Sam Burns

Winner Talor Moore headed the 2023 Valspar Championship final leaderboard; in the final round, Moore set the target in the clubhouse at ten under, scoring 274 for the tournament after shooting a final round of 67, one shot off the best of the day

Adam Schenk and Jordan Spieth played in the final group; both had a share of the lead with just a few holes remaining. That said, on number eighteen, Schenk hit a poor drive. Spieth couldn’t make a birdie, while Schenk couldn’t save par. Spieth made a bogey on the last to tie for third with Tommy Fleetwood, while Schenk finished in solo second on nine under.

The 2023 Valspar tournament saw 144 players enter the tournament, and a total of seventy-two players finished in the twenty-first event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a thirty-six hole cut was made in the event. Two amateurs made the cut and weren’t paid.

Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Sam Burns head the betting for the forthcoming Valspar Championship; Taylor More prevailed in a tournament full of stars in 2023; he returns to defend his maiden PGA Tour victory; he is joined by two times winner Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Adam Hardwin, Kevin Streelman, Luke Donald, and Gary Woodland. All have a squeak of winning the tournament on their day.

Top Favorites to win the Valspar Championship

Xander Schauffele

justin Thomas

Sam Burns

Jordan Spieth

Tony Finau

Brian Harman

Cameron Young

Sungjae Im

Min Woo Lee

Eric Cole

Previous 5 Valspar Championship Winners

A competitive PGA Tournament, let’s look at the previous 5 Valspar Championship winners.

2023 – Taylor Moore

2022 – Sam Burns

2021 – Sam Burns

2019 – Paul Casey

2018 – Paul Casey

2023 – Taylor Moore

Going into the 2023 Valpas Championship, Taylor Moore was a whopping 50/1; he made the cut in his most recent event, the Players Championship, and finished thirty-fifth. Before the Valspar, Moore competed in four events and cut in three, finishing in the top twenty in one. In his past four appearances, Moore carded a score better than average in two of his outings. Over his last fourteen rounds, Moore has finished under par eight times and registered eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

2022 – Sam Burns

Going into the 2022 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns was a tempting 22/1; beginning the final day, it was Riley who started with a two-shot lead; however, amongst the chasing pack were Burns and Justin Thompson, both multiple times PGA Tour winners and looking to add to their resume. By this stage, Riley was struggling and couldn’t get going; Burns went one shot clear, and out of nowhere, Riley made an incredible comeback, forcing a playoff with himself and Burns. As they say, the rest is history, with Burns being the victor

2021 – Sam Burns

Going into the 2021 Valspar Championship, Sam Burns’s odds were a whooping 49/1, and when you think he missed the cut in his most recent tournament, what a turnaround Burns produced throughout the tournament. Burns, a scholar of the game, loves learning everything about a course. To him, it’s not about the losing or the winning. It’s about adjusting your game and mindset to any course and making things happen for yourself. That said, however, whatever lesson he taught to himself, Burns learned it well, scoring rounds in the 2021 Valspar Championship, 67, 63, 69, and a solid 68 in the final round.

2019 – Paul Casey

Going into the 2019 Valspar Championship, Paul Casey’s odds were a respectable 23/1; Paul Casey’s triumph at the 2019 Valspar Championship was his third PGA Tour title and nineteenth professional tournament with a successful defense of the Valspar Championship. He began the final day with a one-shot lead, one ahead of world number one Dustin Johnson and ended it with his one-stroke lead intact. Casey won last year’s tournament, having shot sixty-five well ahead of the final group, but this year was much more different. During the final day’s play, Casey had a mixture of bogeys, bad putting, and fortuitous iron play but still prevailed in a very strong field.

2018 – Paul Casey

Going into the 2018 Valspar Championship, Paul Casey’s odds were a tantalizing 25/1. Paul Casey sealed his first PGA Tour title in nearly nine years after he held off a resurgent Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed to win the title. The victory was so sweet because Casey came roaring back with a five-shot deficit going into the final day’s play. After a twelfth-placed finish at the WGC- Mexico Championships, Casey arrived at the tournament confidently and resurged. On the first day of play, the conditions were brutal, with only twenty-seven players out of the field of over one hundred talented players recording sub-par scores.

