US Masters Odds and Predictions 2024, Best Golf Betting Offers

The 2024 US Masters Tournament is just around the corner, with the first tee off taking place on Thursday, 11th April, and the expectation level is already rumbling. Augusta has been home to some of golf’s most magnificent moments in the game’s history. Amidst blooming azaleas, and the towering pines, the 2024 US Masters Tournament is one not to be missed.

Top 10 Favorites to Win the Masters

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

Rory Mcilroy

Viktor Hovland

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Cameron Smith

Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffie

Will Zalatoris

Predictions for the 2024 Masters

Last year’s winner of the Masters and runners-up saw a field of who-who in the golfing fraternity; Jon Rahm, who was victorious in a world-class field, was victorious with a score of -12 by four shots to his nearest contenders, Phil Mickelson. Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley and Patrick Reed all finished in the top five. Players like Victor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, and Patrick Cantlay hovered around the top ten, claiming their place for the 2024 Masters Tournament.

With so many players coming into the tournament at the top of their game, as well as a world-class field, this year’s tournament is going to be difficult to call an overall winner; many people believe that Jon Rahm will retain the title and earn his second green jacket. Other contenders for this prestigious iconic title could also go to one of the sleepers in the field, many predict Hendiki Matsuyama to make a push, especially after his astonishing fourth round master class at the Genesis Invitational or even Keegan Bradley who is steadily coming back to his old form.



Players like Justin Rose, the old experienced journeyman, another player who can do make an impact along the way, Shane Lowry, and Tony Finau can also make waves and surprise many people with their aggressive play.

Other favourites we’ve not even mentioned, like McIlroy and Scheffler, who have held the number-one spot for the last couple of seasons, also have a chance to take the title and claim the green jacket are right up there with the very best. McIlroy, who is due a Major title, is some people’s choice for the man to beat when it comes to the tournament, and Scheffler, who needs no introductions, is also a strong contender for the green jacket

With golf’s most excellent and best tournament approaching, it’s no wonder that the experts have a hard time calling who will win this magnificent trophy and green Jacket; the field is better than ever, the standard is forever rising, and on the day anyone player can beat any other player, with that in mind, it’s no suprise that we have been challenged to work out the winner of this year’s fantastic tournament.

Previous 5 Masters Winners

2023 – Jon Rahm

2022 – Scottie Scheffler

2021 – Hideki Matsuyama

2020 – Dustin Jonson

2019 – Tiger Woods

Jon Rahm

Leading up to the 2022 – 2023 US Masters, Jon Rahm was 19/2 to win the tournament; before the game, Rahm had taken part in ten tournaments that season, being victorious in three. That year, he also came away with five finishes in the top five and seven in the top ten.

Scottie Scheffler

Leading up to the 2021 – 2022 US Masters, Scottie Scheffler was 16/1 to win the converted green jacket. Scheffler entered the Masters playing the best golf of his career. He won the WM Phoenix Open in February and the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March; he also earned two runner-up finishes during the 2022 PGA Tour. At the time, Scottie Scheffler was the number-one golfer in the world.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama was 60/1 coming into the 2021 US Masters. Before the US Masters in 2021, Matsuyama entered the tournament with just one PGA win; however, in 2016, Hideki. won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in a playoff with Ricky Fowler. And in October of that year captured the Japan Open by three strokes over Yuta Ikeda.

Dustin Jonson

Dustin Jonson was coming into the 2020 US Masters at odds of 16/1. His form entering the tournament could have been better; to date, he has won twenty-four PGA tours and a major tournament in 2016, winning the US Open. He is also a winner of nine European Tours. ( Now known as DP Dubai Port World).

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods entered the US Masters at 14/1; only three other players were ahead of him in the betting: Rory Mcilroy at 7s, Dustin Jonson at 10s, and Justin Rose at 11s.Woods has held numerous golf records. He has been the number-one golfer in the world for the most consecutive weeks. To add to his achievements, Tiger has won eighty-two PGA tours, fifteen majors, and many other accolades.

