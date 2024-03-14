Provided By

​​Betway Get £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses for Cheltenham

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the most exciting times of year for horse racing fans, especially if you’re looking for a quality betting scene. If you’re looking for some great offers as we approach one of the biggest racing events in the world, Betway has us covered with its excellent Cheltenham betting offers! Read on to learn more!

T&Cs: *New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Free Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on free spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. Full terms apply. 18+ BeGambleaware.org Bet the Responsible Way Full terms apply.

How to Claim the Betway ‘Get £30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca lose’ offer for Cheltenham

The Betway sign-up offer brings new customers a welcome deal of £10 when they deposit and wager £10 or more. No promo code is required to claim these Betway free bets! Follow these simple steps to get betting on Cheltenham in no time:

Follow our unique link to reach the Betway website

Start registration by clicking ‘ Join Now ’

’ Enter your details like name, age, email, etc. No promo code is required!

Confirm your account and verify it as soon as possible — verification can wait, but we recommend you start it quickly to avoid grief later

Make your first deposit of at least £10 to qualify for the bonus — you must make this deposit through a debit card; no other payment method is valid for the bonus

Wager that £10 (or more) with odds 3/4 or higher to qualify

Your bonus bets will be immediately credited to your account when you confirm your wager!

To activate the bonus, you must meet the qualification requirements within seven days of account creation. Your free bets are awarded as a £30 matched free bet if your first Acca loses, which is valid for seven days after receipt, after which it will be forfeited.

Betway Cheltenham Offer T&Cs

Types of Betway Cheltenham Offers

Betway features some great Cheltenham free bets bonuses for you to pick up; here’s just a peek at what’s in store for you!

Insurebet

Insurebet is a deal for when lady luck isn’t on your side. Close wins are exciting to watch but devastating for the losing side, especially if you have something riding on the outcome. Insurebet grants your stake back (in free bets) in those cases where your runner only loses by that one place (or more, should the deal allow it). These deals aren’t available on every race, and none with fewer than eight racers, and they also shift the odds a little for a smaller payout as a tradeoff.

Faller Insurance

You can never predict when disaster will strike, where a horse falls or is injured during a race, which is why we have faller insurance. It guarantees your stake back in free bets if your runner falls during a race, provided you’ve applied the offer to your bet. Like with Insurebet deals, you’ll accept shorter odds, but that could be more than worth it in the worst-case scenario.

Odds Boost

No sportsbook is complete without some good odds boosts. These regular and frequently changing deals shift the odds on a wager to increase payout temporarily. They come and go quickly to raise excitement and drive you not to hesitate on that bet you might have had your eye on. Odds boosts don’t change the odds of your bet actually winning, just the payout if you do.

BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)

Betway employs Best Odds Guaranteed across all horse races in the UK and Ireland. BOG ensures that you’ll be betting with the best odds from after you place your wager for the maximum payout.

Betway Free Bet Club

This is a fantastic offer that’ll prop you up throughout your whole Betway betting journey. With this Cheltenham offer, you can earn £10 in free bets every week you spend £25 or more on the site. You only need to opt into this offer once to receive recurring free bets if you use the site regularly!

Types of bets at Betway

Betway supports many different betting styles to accommodate whatever betting experience you’re looking for! Here are a few examples of non-standard bets you can enjoy at Betway.

Multiples

A multiple is the first stage of complexity for multi-bets. If you combine two or three bets across multiple races into a single bet, we call it a multiple. They only pay out if all parts of the bet win.

Accumulators

An accumulator is almost identical to a multiple, but we call a multi-bet an accumulator — or an ‘acca’ — when it combines four or more bets. In American betting circles, you might also hear it referred to as a parlay.

Each-way betting

An each-way bet is a wager that pays out if a racer finishes in one of a few chosen places. So if you’re backing a racer, you could win if they placed in first or second instead of just one or the other. Each-way bets are actually two combined bets, where both bets pay out if your first pick wins and just the one pays out if the second pick wins. This means double the stake for potentially double the payout.

Head-to-head betting

A head-to-head bet, sometimes called a two-way bet, is the simplest type of bet where you wager whether one of two things will happen – and sometimes includes a third option of a draw. You don’t see these as much in horse racing, but you might use a head-to-head bet if you’re just betting to see which of two racers will bet the other.

Forecast (Straight and Reverse)

Forecasts are where you bet which racers will hit the top two places. A straight forecast is where you bet these places precisely, guessing which will be first and which will be second. A reverse forecast doesn’t require picking which racer will place where. A reverse forecast is actually just two straight forecasts combined (i.e. a bet and then also its reverse) and usually costs double the stake as a result.

Trixie, Yankee, and Lucky 15s

These are examples of large multi-bets which combine specific combinations of smaller bets into one mega-wager. We call each smaller multi-bet within these a selection. The difference between these and regular accumulators is that you don’t require every selection to win to get a payout. Lucky 15s (and 31s and 63s) only need one bet to win to see a profit. There are dozens of these kinds of bets, so you should browse and grow familiar with them.

Can I Live Stream Cheltenham Festival 2024 Through Betway?

Betway supports an excellent live streaming service that covers all of your favourite events! You can be certain that the Cheltenham Festival will receive extensive video coverage, all of which you can watch from Betway. In fact, the last two races of each day of the Cheltenham Festival will only be watchable through betting sites like Betway unless you’re attending the event yourself! So be sure to sign up before the festival so you can claim the best Betway Cheltenham free bets and catch it all live at the same time.

Betway Odds for Cheltenham Festival

Betway has some fantastic odds lined up as we go into Cheltenham. They change frequently, so check regularly and stay on top of your odds tracking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do Betway Free Bets Work?

Betway free bets can be used like any other real money bet. You stake the bet and wait for the wager to settle. If it loses, you lose no real money, and if it wins, any winnings with the stake subtracted are yours to keep. You have seven days after receipt to use your free bets before they expire.

Does the Betway Cheltenham Offer have Best Odds Guaranteed?

Yes, Betway sportsbook employs best odds guaranteed deals on all horse racing across the UK and Ireland. This will include the Cheltenham Festival.

Is it safe to bet using Betway for Cheltenham?

Of course! Betway is a reputable UK sports betting company that’s been in operation for years. It enjoys a licence from the UKGC and almost two decades of reliable experience.

