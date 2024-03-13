Provided By

Sky Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers – Get £30 in Free Bets

Players looking for a generous new customer offer for huge sporting events, including the Cheltenham Festival 2024, should check out the incredible Sky Bet welcome offer. New players who create an account with Sky Bet can claim £30 in free bets and are required to complete a minimum deposit of £5 and stake 0.05p on a sport with at least 1/1 or more odds.

Sky Bet £30 Free Bets Offer for Cheltenham

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

As we roll onto day 2 of the highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival 2024, bettors and horse racing fans will be searching for a lucrative offer to accompany the exciting races of the day. Fortunately, Sky Bet is here to offer a fantastic new customer offer that players can apply to all of the big races of the Cheltenham Festival.

To claim this incredible offer, users must simply create an account with Sky Bet and complete the minimum wager. With exciting races, including the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle and the Betway Queen Mother Championship Chase, users can enjoy incredible odds and bonuses at Sky Bet.

T&Cs for the Sky Bet Offer

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org

How to Claim the Sky Bet Welcome Bonus

Our valued readers will be pleased to hear that claiming the incredible Sky Bet free bet offer could not be easier, and bettors can enjoy their free bets on top sports markets, including horse racing, within minutes. To ensure you are eligible for the offer, ensure you are 18+ and have fulfilled all bonus requirements.

To begin, select the link within the article to access the Sky Bet homepage. Here, click on the ‘Sign Up’ button to start registration. You must enter all required information on the registration page, including your full name, email address and login details. The site protects all personal information. Next, you must verify your Sky Bet account by selecting the link in your email. To claim the Sky Bet free bet promotion, you must complete a minimum deposit of £5 and stake at least 0.05p on any sports market. Once all the above steps are completed, you can enjoy the £30 in free bets, credited via three £10 bet tokens.

What Sports are Available at Sky Bet?

With major events like the Cheltenham Festival 2024 currently underway, users can enjoy all of the incredible features of Sky Bet to make the most of this event, including competitive odds and generous promotion. In addition to horse racing, players will find several popular sports markets to bet on and enjoy the Get £30 in Free Bets offer. Our experts have listed some of the significant and niche sports markets offered at Sky Bet below:

American Football

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Darts

Football

Formula 1

Greyhound Racing

Handball

Horse Racing

Motorsports

Rugby

Snooker

Tennis

Virtual Sports

Responsible Gambling at Sky Bet

If players feel they or someone they know may have a problem with gambling, our experts advise seeking help from one of the resources listed below. It is essential that online gambling remains fun and safe for players. The following resources are here to help users who are concerned with their gambling habits.

Gamcare:https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GambleAware:https://www.begambleaware.org/

18+ Please Play Responsibly. Gambling Can Be Addictive. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission