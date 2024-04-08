Provided By

Grand National Betting Offers & Free Bets: Betting Odds for 2024

We’re all excited about the Grand National, which is finally on the horizon, and once again we start the scramble for the best deals we can find! Copy Bet is currently at the top of our best Grand National betting offers list with a fantastic £50 in free bets when you bet £10!

If you are already a Copy Bet customer, don’t panic! The experts at Wisegambler.com have compiled a list of 12 more of their recommended sportsbooks to use during the Grand National 2024.

Bookmaker Offer ⭐️ 1. CopyBet Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets T&Cs: New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £ 10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £ 10 Free bet on football, 2 x £ 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £ 10 Free bet Acca. 7 day expiry. Full T&Cs apply

⭐️ 2. BetVictor Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly



⭐️ 3. William Hill Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad



4. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

5. Spreadex Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.

6. BetMGM Get £40 in Free Bets 18+ BeGambleAware.org New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. Show Terms

7. Fitzdares Bet £25 Get £50 in Free Bets New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Greyhounds and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Free Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days. Additional T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

8. Betway Get £10 in Free Bets *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

9. Boylesports £25 Bet Bundle 18+. UK Customers (Excluding NI) only. Cash stakes only. Min £10 stake required for initial £5 free bet. Min odds ½. Max £25 in free bets. Subsequent free bets equal 50% average of each 3 £5 max qualifying bets. 13 settled bets required to receive full £25 free bet. Qualifying bets must be placed on sportsbook within 30 days of opening account. Cashed out bets will not qualify towards your average stake. One free bet offer per customer, household or IP address only. Free bet expires after 7 days. Payment method restrictions apply. T&Cs apply

10. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

11. Tote Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets New customers online only. £/€10 min stake (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7 day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

12. Sky Bet Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY. FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY. 5P MINIMUM STAKE. ODDS OF 1/1 OR GREATER. 3 X £10 BET TOKENS. FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS. FREE BETS EXCLUDE VIRTUALS. FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE. FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY. 18+. BEGAMBLEAWARE.ORG

13. 10bet 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Best Grand National Betting Offers

The experts at Wisegambler.com have shared their picks for the sportsbooks with the best Grand National betting offers in 2024!

CopyBet hasn’t been on the scene for long, but we’re already blown away by their performance! The sportsbook is sophisticated and modern, with all the sporting markets you could want, from football and horse racing to water polo and NASCAR. It’s complemented by a diverse range of promotional offers, and we were huge fans of the Tipsters feature, which is designed to help less experienced bettors make wiser choices by learning from successful users. An unfortunate drawback is that customer support is not only hard to find but also difficult to contact. This site can truly be considered one of the best betting sites in the UK.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Attractive sportsbook interface No live-chat customer support Unique tipsters feature Many sports betting markets

BetVictor is a veteran of UK sports betting, even though it’s undergone a lot of name changes over the years. It features many sports betting markets with competitive odds — especially on horse racing and football! We’re also impressed with BetVictor’s mobile compatibility, not letting its age get in the way of having some of the most popular betting apps in the UK. However, while we love the modern look of the sportsbook, it can feel a little cluttered, especially on smaller screens.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Experienced UK betting brand Cluttered interface Competitive odds Industry-leading mobile apps

William Hill is one of the oldest names in UK betting, first opening for business all the way back in 1939 — so you know it has a wealth of experience! It hosts more sports betting markets than you can even think of, and each one is deep enough to keep everyone pleased. Of particular interest was the #YourOdds deal at William Hill, which allows punters to propose their own wagers directly to William Hill through social media. However, a good improvement would be to expand the live-streaming feature to events beyond horse and greyhound racing.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Established and reliable UK bookie Live streaming only on racing events Dozens of sports markets #YourOdds deal

It’s no wonder that Betfred is such a popular sportsbook, with its excellent range of betting options, flexible account control and impeccable reputation. However, what really sets Betfred apart is the overflowing collection of betting offers! These include a bet and get, acca boosts, odds boosts, ext ra places, money-back offers, and so much more. The one thing that could elevate Betfred even further is if the website received a makeover, as the web design is growing increasingly outdated.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ High-street stable bookie Outdated web design Plethora of betting offers Live streaming across most sports

Rounding off this list is Spreadex, the sportsbook for someone looking to mix up their usual betting routine. Spreadex hosts spread betting, a unique form of betting that requires you to strategise in ways that differ a lot from fixed odds. But don’t worry because Spreadex also hosts a fixed-odds betting sportsbook, balancing both deftly. It has a wealth of promotions to support this excellent platform and a reliable customer service team to boot. We just wouldn’t recommend spread betting to a beginner, as it has a much higher inherent risk.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Unique fixed odds and spread betting combination Spread betting is inherently more risky — ill-suited for beginners Many generous promotions Reliable and friendly customer support

Types of Betting Offers for the Grand National 2024

The top UK sportsbooks have a plethora of different betting offers for you to choose from — so many that it can be hard to keep track of them all. Here’s a rundown of the most popular betting offers you can claim for the Grand National 2024.

Free Bets

The most basic betting offer you can claim is a free bet. These free bets are functionally identical to regular betting funds, except you can use them to make a wager without spending money. Free bets can win you real money, too! In most cases, if you win a wager made with free betting tokens, you’ll be paid all the winnings made over the stake as real cash. Just be aware that many free bets can only be used on certain sports markets and at fixed values.

To learn more about the best free bets available in the UK right now, head over to our dedicated page here.

Money Back Bonus if your bet Loses

Money-back bonuses will return your stake to you if the bet you placed it on loses, simple as. There are usually a few conditions, such as your runner finishing in second or third instead of outright losing or a restriction on specific races. Most incarnations of this offer will return your stake as a free bet, which you can put forward towards another bet, but some will give your money back as cash.

Bet and Get

This is your standard sportsbook welcome offer. This might be described as a ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ deal. To claim it, all you need to do is deposit and wager £10 (or however much your deal requires), and you’ll receive the specified amount of free bets once the bet settles. Your qualifying wager doesn’t usually have many restrictions, but a Grand National betting offer may require you to make your wager on horse racing events. You’ll then have a limited amount of time to use your free bets.

Enhanced Odds

These are classic betting offers you’ll find at the top sportsbooks all year round, not just during the Grand National! They enhance your odds on specific events to improve your odds and up your potential winnings. This doesn’t affect your actual chances of winning, it just increases your payout if you do. These deals are usually time-sensitive, same-day offers, so you’ll need to be vigilant to find a good one.

Non-Runner No Bet

This is a type of insurance betting offer. It promises to return your stake if a runner that you back proves to be a non-runner. It will usually return the stake as a free bet but some sportsbooks might return it as cash. NRNB won’t return your bet for any other reason a horse fails to race.

Price Promise

This is a deal exclusive to bet365 but is easily one of the best horse racing betting offers available. It’s a promise from bet365 to match or beat the prices of all their leading competitors on any horse race that’s broadcast on ITV racing. This is in effect until 15 minutes before the race is set to run.

Best Odds Guaranteed

BOG deals are standard at all the best online sports books. This guarantees your bet is made at the starting price if it’s higher than when you made it. Your bet will remain unchanged if the starting price is lower. You can only apply BOG deals to a bet made on the same day of a race after a specific time, usually 8-9am.

Extra Each Way Places

Extra places offer do exactly what it sounds like; it adds additional winning places to an each-way bet. An each-way bet might cover first and second, but extra places would mean your bet pays out if your runner finishes in third, too. However, you accept this deal at longer odds since your chances of winning have increased. Sometimes, these deals work in reverse, where you remove a winning place to improve your potential payout.

Faller Insurance

Faller insurance promises to return your stake if the race you’ve backed falls and is removed from the race. You accept insurance deals at a smaller payout, but it activates if your racer falls; it doesn’t cover other reasons a racer might fail to finish a race. Your stake will usually be returned as a free bet but may sometimes be returned as cash.

Existing Customer Offers

It might feel like it at times, but betting offers aren’t just for new customers! Existing users can redeem regular betting offers at any sportsbook worth its salt, such as reward systems, weekly free bet login bonuses and cashback deals. These are just a drop in the bucket of the potential for existing deals, so check out our top sportsbooks to see what deals you can scoop up as a returning punter.

How to Bet on the Grand National?

With online sportsbooks, betting on the Grand National couldn’t be easier! If you’re a complete novice to online sports betting, we’ll take you through the process of betting on the Grand National from sign-up to payout!

Pick one of our top sportsbook recommendations and use our link to reach the sign-up page. Create a new account with your sportsbook — you’ll need to input personal information like your name, age, email and more. Make your first deposit — make sure you’re using a valid payment method to claim the welcome bonus. If you want to use free bets for the Grand National, claim your welcome bonus by placing and settling a bet for the correct amount. Your free bets should be credited to your account within 24 hours, depending on your sportsbook. Find the Grand National race in the horse racing tab of the sportsbook — if you do this before the event, you’ll need to search for it in ‘future’ or ‘ante-post’ bets. Pick which horse you want to back and what sort of bet to place, then add it to your betting slip. Once you’ve added all your bets to the betting slip, confirm your wagers to place them. Then you just wait for the bets to settle. If you win your bets, any winnings will be instantly credited to your account. You can then withdraw them through a valid payment method or use them to place further bets.

What to Expect at the Grand National 2024

The Grand National is famous for being ‘anyone’s race;’ it’s a free-for-all where anyone has a shot at taking first place. Corach Rambler is currently the favourite to win, but it’s worth remembering that only 6 winners in the last 25 years were the favourites that year.

We will see a few changes from previous years in the 2024 Grand National. Some new safety measures are being introduced this year; the most prominent among them is a decrease from 40 runners to 34. Additionally, the race will have a standing start, and the first jump will be closer to the starting line.

Grand National 2023 – A Look Back

Last year saw Corach Rambler crossing the finish line to wild applause as a second Grand National win was secured by jockey and trainer team Derek Fox and Lucinda Russell. This was a close miss, too, as Fox almost wasn’t able to ride! But while the team stuck with the pack for most of the race, Corach Rambler stormed ahead towards the end for an exciting finish. We also saw the defending champion Noble Yeats place along with Vanillier, who are both strong contenders for 2024.

Where to Watch The Grand National 2024

There are several ways you can tune into the Grand National in 2024. Most races across the Randox Grand National festival will be broadcast on live television, most notably ITV racing. Official broadcasts often feature extra commentary and perks for tuning in. Alternatively, you can use a sportsbook to watch the race. Most top sportsbooks feature live streaming across top sporting events, especially ones like the Grand National. In fact, some races across the festival will be exclusively streamed through betting sites and can’t be seen on TV. All of our top picks feature live streaming on horse racing.

Grand National 2024 Tips

Looking for betting tips for the Grand National 2024? Well, you’re in luck. The experts at Wisegambler.com have already pulled together some of their top tips to help you bet smart on the 2024 Grand National! Just take a look here to learn more.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Best Grand National Betting Offer?

CopyBet has the best Grand National betting offer we’ve found! Simply wager £10 to get £50 in complimentary Grand National wagers!

Which brands are offering Grand National Free Bets?

With the Grand National quickly approaching, every leading sportsbook will be giving away free bets! Visit our top choices often for more betting opportunities!

Who are the Grand National Runners?

At present, there are 15 confirmed runners for the Grand National 2024. These include Corach Rambler, I Am Maximus and Vanillier.

Which brands have the best Grand National odds?

Grand National odds are competitive at all of the sportsbooks we suggest. View them at the article’s heading.

Are Grand National Betting Offers Safe?

As long as you claim a Grand National betting offer from a licenced sportsbook, you can be confident it’s safe. All of our top sportsbooks have safe betting offers.