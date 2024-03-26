Provided By

Grand National 2024 – Tips, Runners & How to Bet

The Grand National is fast approaching, and we’re gearing up to make the best bets possible. We’ve worked with the experts at Wisegambler to bring you their top tips for making the best bets on the Grand National in 2024.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Grand National Tips for 2024

We want to make sure you have the best experience possible when you bet on the Grand National in 2024, so we’ve collaborated with all the experts at Wisegambler to bring you their best betting tips for Grand National Day.

If you’re looking for more general tips, read on to learn what we consider some of the most important factors when making your bets.

Tip Age Weight Trainer Noble Yeats 9 11-8 Emmet Mullins Vanillier 9 10-8 Gavin Cromwell Minella Indo 11 11-2 Henry De Bromhead

Best Grand National Betting Sites

It’s not enough just to make the right bet; you also need a reliable bookie to make it with. Here are our top picks for the best Grand National betting sites of 2024.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

1. Copybet – Best for Grand National Betting

CLAIM COPYBET BET 10 GET 50 IN FREE BETS HERE T&Cs: New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £ 10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £ 10 Free bet on football, 2 x £ 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £ 10 Free bet Acca. 7 day expiry. Full T&Cs apply

Our foremost recommendation is Copybet. This sophisticated sportsbook has a great look and an intuitive layout, where you can find all the different sports and most popular events with just a click. We were also impressed with the lineup of promotions on offer, which are sure to further improve your Grand National betting! We do, however, wish Copybet supported a few more payment methods.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Sophisticated sportsbook design Fewer payment methods Many fantastic bonuses Lots of sports betting markets

2. BetVictor – Best for Mobile Betting App

CLAIM BETVICTOR BET 10 GET 45 IN FREE BETS 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

BetVictor is a top bookie for all horse racing, not just the Grand National, so you know it’ll have you sorted across this racing extravaganza. Its bet finder function will help even the most novice punters find what they’re looking for, and it’s well renowned for the excellence of its mobile apps. However, while we’re happy to see a live-streaming application, we felt the coverage was lacklustre.

If you’re interested in finding out more about betting apps, and why they can make a difference in your betting experience ahead of the Grand National, head over to metro.co.uk.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Established and trustworthy bookie Live streaming only covers limited events Helpful bet finder tool Top-of-the-range betting apps

3. William Hill – Best for Reputation

CLAIM WILLIAM HILL’S BET £10 GET £60 IN FREE BETS 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

There aren’t many brands that have been in the horse betting business longer than William Hill. It’s been offering a top-notch betting service since its launch in 1939, and today you can reap the benefits of that experience. It covers many sports betting options, with particularly deep horse racing markets, and a live streaming function, so you can catch the Grand National live! However, live streaming is only available for horse racing.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Old, reputable sports betting brand Live streaming only available on horse racing Many betting markets Same-day withdrawals

4. Betfred – Best for Live Streaming Races

CLAIM BETFRED’S BET £10 GET £50 IN BONUSES New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred is another familiar face in UK sports betting and is particularly notable for the quality and quantity of its promotions. You can find all sorts of deals, including best odds guaranteed, Lucky 15 odds multipliers, moneyback insurance, extra places and more. In addition, there are plenty of sports to bet on — not just horse racing — and live streaming. Our biggest criticism is that the mobile compatibility leaves a lot to be desired, especially when it comes to the mobile web page.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Excellent promotional offers Subpar mobile compatibility Lots of betting markets Many payment options

5. Spreadex – Best for Spread Betting

CLAIM SPREADEX BET £10 GET £40 IN FREE BETS 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.

If you’re looking for something different in your Grand National betting in 2024, you should check out Spreadex. It’s an excellent platform that supports both fixed-odds betting and spread betting, managing to balance them effortlessly. In addition to this, you’ll find some fantastic betting promotions on offer at Spreadex and 24/7 customer support so users feel valued and cared for. However, this isn’t a sportsbook we’d recommend to beginners as spread betting has more inherent risk, where you can lose more money than your stake.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Unique fixed odds and spread betting platform Inherent risk associated with spread betting Excellent horse racing promotions 24/7 customer service

The team of experts at Wisegambler.com have compiled a list of the best horse racing betting sites in the UK, many of which are also doing some fantastic offers ahead of the Grand National 2024, click here to find out more.

2024 Grand National Runners

The first step to making an educated bet is to know all the pieces you’re working with, so you should acquaint yourself with all the scheduled runners and the reputations of their trainers. As of writing, we don’t know which jockeys will be racing, but once they are announced you should learn more about each of them as well.

Runner Trainer Corach Rambler Lucinda Russell I Am Maximus W P Mullins Vanillier Gavin Cromwell Panda Boy Martin Brassil Meetingofthewaters W P Mullins Mahler Mission John C McConnell Kitty’s Light Christian Williams Noble Yeats Emmet Mullins Mr Incredible W P Mullins Galvin Gordon Elliot Limerick Lace Gavin Cromwell Minella Indo Henry de Bromhead Capodanno W P Mullins Chemical Energy Gordon Elliott Latenightpass Dan Skelton

How to Bet on The Grand National 2024?

Betting on the Grand National 2024 couldn’t be easier when you use an online sportsbook. We’ll take you through the process step-by-step, from sign-up to payout!

Pick one of our sportsbook recommendations and use our unique link to reach the sign-up page. Register a new account — you’ll need to input personal information like name, age, email and more. Make your first deposit and wager to claim any promotions — read how to claim your welcome promo closely to ensure you don’t accidentally forfeit it. Locate the horse racing section of the sportsbook and then find the Grand National within it — if you’re making your bets before the festival, you’ll need to look under future or ante-post bets. Pick the horse you want to back and the type of bet you want to place, then add it to your betting slip. Once you’ve added all the bets you want to your slip, ensure you have enough betting funds and hit confirm. Wait for the bet to settle. If you win, your winnings will be added to your balance, and you can then choose to withdraw them — withdrawals can take anywhere from a few hours to 7 working days, depending on the method.

What to Watch Out for at the 2024 Grand National

It goes without saying that there’s no guaranteed way to pick the winning racer every time, however there are ways to increase your chances. The experts over at Wisegambler have compiled a few of their top tips on what to look out for when you bet on the Grand National in 2024.

Study the Stats

Betting is a predictions game, so we recommend studying past trends to understand them for yourself instead of just trusting the oddsmakers and picking the favourite — only 6 winners in the last 25 years have been favourites! This means we want to look at the horses and compare them to the statistical winner’s profile; we can confidently discount runners who stray too far from it.

The essential factors to consider are the runner’s age and their carried weight. Most winners fall between 8–10 years old, with only four exceptions in the past two decades. And while handicaps open the race and equal the odds a little, no winner has ever carried the top weight.

The Horses

While you should compare racers to the stats, it’s also worth looking at a horse’s personal history. Previous wins, behaviour patterns and recent activity are fantastic performance indicators.

Have they won any races within the past few seasons? How did they perform at Cheltenham? More than 90% of winners in the last 30 years have had other wins within three months of the Grand National. On the flip side, has the horse shown a pattern of difficult or disruptive behaviour? You can hardly be surprised when a horse which has fallen recently or bucked riders fails to perform well when it counts.

Aintree Racecourse

It’s worth paying attention to the course itself, too. The Grand National is a jump race, so racetrack conditions will play a large part in how racers perform, especially when considered alongside a runner’s strengths — some horses run better in dry versus wet conditions. This is called ‘the going,’ and you can find plenty of information about it on the day of the race through the Jockey Club website.

Additionally, look at whether a horse has run at Aintree before. If a runner has made it around the course in the past, odds are they can do it again.

Distance

The Grand National is a long-distance jumps race, and some runners will be better suited to the demand it places on them. So check out the runners’ racing history: are they used to taking place in jump races? In long-distance races? What about handicaps in particular? All this will give you a good idea of whether a horse is a good fit for the Grand National.

Trainers and Jockeys

We pay so much attention to the runners themselves that we often forget to look at the people behind a horse’s success. The perfect racehorse will still lose if put in the hands of an incompetent trainer or jockey, and otherwise unimpressive runners could shine with the proper regime.

We’ve seen a lot of success in recent years from Irish trainer-jockey combos, with five of the last six winners being Irish. In particular, we’ve seen record-breaking success from Willie Mullins (often accompanied by Paul Townend) who has four horses in this year’s Grand National.

Grand National Bet Types

You can place many different types of bets on the Grand National. Here’s a quick summary of the most popular bets you can make in 2024.

Ante-Post — A bet placed in advance of an event; this could be a few days to as much as a year before.

— A bet placed in advance of an event; this could be a few days to as much as a year before. To Win — A simple bet on which runner will win a given race, with no bells or whistles attached.

— A simple bet on which runner will win a given race, with no bells or whistles attached. Each Way — covers a racer finishing in one of a few selected places, for example first, second and third place. Extra place promotions could add more places to that.

— covers a racer finishing in one of a few selected places, for example first, second and third place. Extra place promotions could add more places to that. Place Only — this doesn’t require a racer to win a race but instead to place in one. The number of places that count depends on the number of runners and the type of race.

— this doesn’t require a racer to win a race but instead to place in one. The number of places that count depends on the number of runners and the type of race. Forecast — This is a wager on two racers placing in first and second. A regular forecast pays out depending on which racer places first, while a reverse forecast pays out regardless of which place the racers take.

— This is a wager on two racers placing in first and second. A regular forecast pays out depending on which racer places first, while a reverse forecast pays out regardless of which place the racers take. Tricast — A bet on the first, second and third place runners in exact order. A combination tricast will pay out regardless of order.

— A bet on the first, second and third place runners in exact order. A combination tricast will pay out regardless of order. Tote — A popular pool bet where you predict a placed runner in the first six races on a race day. You must correctly pick one racer per race (6 total) to win the bet.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When is the Grand National 2024?

The Randox Grand National Festival will be held from 11th–13th April 2024. The Grand National race will be run on Saturday 13th April, at 4:00pm.

Where Can I Bet on the Grand National?

You can bet on the Grand National at any major sportsbook. Check out our recommendations at the head of this article for a good recommendation.

Who Gives the Best Grand National Tips?

You can count on our experts at Wisegambler to give you the best tips for betting on the Grand National. Check the top of this article to see them for yourself.

Who are the Most Successful Trainers at the Grand National?

Fred Rimell and George Dockeray are the most successful Grand National trainers, each with four winning runners a piece.

Are Grand National Tips Free?

Yes, you can find all sorts of Grand National tips on the internet 100% free of charge. You can check out ours in this very article!