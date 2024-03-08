Provided By

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in the UK: March 2024

2024 is shaping to be another fabulous year of horse racing betting, and we’re all eager to get betting on the biggest upcoming events. Our experts have picked out the best horse racing betting sites for UK punters so you can bet knowing you’re using the best sites on the market, and we have concluded that Copybet takes the top spot! We’ll review our favourite betting sites, what makes them worth your time and the kinds of offers you can claim to make every pound stretch.

Want to know what the best bookmakers for horse racing are offering right now? Check out the rest of this article:

Bookmaker Offer Best for… 1. Copybet Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Cheltenham Free Bets Offers 2. BetVictor Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Festival Coverage 3. William Hill Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Competitive odds for Cheltenham 4. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Daily Cheltenham Promos 5. Spreadex Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Live Streaming for Cheltenham 6. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Daily Odds Boosts 7. 10bet 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus Rewards Program for Loyal Customers 8. Fitzdares Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Best High Roller Betting Site 9. Tote Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Live Betting on Cheltenham 10. Betway £30 matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses Cheltenham Non Runner Bets 12. Unibet Bet £20 Get £1 Free Bet for Every Race Welcome Offer 12. Bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Money-Back Specials

Best Horse Racing Betting Sites UK

1. Bet365 – Best for Racing Coverage

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

bet365 is almost synonymous with horse betting, famously offering many of the best deals and offers on the web, especially its coveted Price Promise. The simple interface alone is recognisable and easy to use, and the odds are renowned for being at the top of the pile.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Competitive odds No loyalty club Reliable and renowned brand Deep horse betting market

Welcome Bonus

When you sign up with bet365 today, if you bet £10, you’ll receive £30 in free bets to spend where you like! This is a pretty bog standard offer, but the classics work for a reason — it won’t disappoint you!

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

bet365 has notoriously brilliant offers, not to mention that they update frequently, shifting with the seasons and events. It’s always worth trying to see what deals you can bag next!

Payment Options

As all the best betting sites should, bet365 supports many payment methods. In the UK, these include PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, Paysafecard and direct bank transfers. We were delighted with the selection; there’s something here for everyone.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★★ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★★★ Reputation ★★★★★ Customer Support ★★★★☆

2. BetMGM – Best for Horse Racing Promos

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

BetMGM is a newcomer to the British horse racing betting market, bringing its classy website from across the pond. While it hasn’t been operating in the UK for a long time, we’re already pleased with the service. If you’re looking for something new, BetMGM isn’t a betting site to miss out on.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Lots of sports to bet on Unusual interface layout Live streaming available on horse racing Daily horse racing boosts

Welcome Bonus

The BetMGM sign-up bonus is a classic ‘bet £10 get £60 in free bets’ deal. These are gifted at 4 x £10 in horse racing bet and 2 x £10 in acca bets. This welcome bonus is perfect for all of our racing enthusiasts! However, we’d prefer that the free bets had less restrictions on how you use them.

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

BetMGM has many promotions beyond the initial sign-up bonus despite its recent launch. Daily and weekly boosts and free bets are just a snapshot of what you can expect at BetMGM.

Payment Options

BetMGM features trustworthy and secure payment methods. These are Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, PayPal and DBT. While this is a good selection, it’s small compared to some of the competition. As BetMGM establishes itself better in the UK, we hope to see more payment options added, like prepaid cards and phone payments.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★☆☆

3. BetVictor – Best for Competitive Odds

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

BetVictor is another betting company with decades of experience and an excellent reputation, and the slick website and range of betting options show us that it’s well-earned. And for punters after horse racing betting, BetVictor stands out in particular for its fantastic live betting experience on the races, even having a unique welcome offer for horse betting.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Unrivalled live streaming for horse racing Shallow betting markets Friendly and responsive customer service Beginner-friendly site

Welcome Bonus

BetVictor has a sign-up bonus specifically for punters looking for horse racing betting. Sign up with the promo, bet £10 on horse racing and get £45 (4 x £5) in free bets to use on any horse racing fixture you like!

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

While BetVictor is a fantastic site, this is a place it drops the ball. While it has a great welcome bonus and a loyalty program, the offers beyond that are limited. We hope to see BetVictor step up its bonus game in the future.

Payment Options

BetVictor offers a good range of payment options with all the transaction types you expect to see. This includes Apple Pay, Paysafecard, debit cards and direct bank transfers.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★★★ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★☆☆

4. LiveScore Bet – Best for Horse Racing Markets

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

LiveScore Bet is one of the more underappreciated horse racing betting sites UK, but we love this site. From its excellent sign-up bonus to its simple and sleek user interface, LiveScore Bet is a service that makes betting easy and fun!

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Attractive and streamlined web design Limited payment methods Dedicated mobile apps Excellent virtual sports section

Welcome Bonus

When you sign up with LiveScore Bet, you can claim £20 (2 x £10) of bonus bets when you wager at least £10 on any sport across the site. This offer may seem basic and a little smaller compared to its competitors, but these free bets are super flexible and don’t have wagering requirements attached.

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

LiveScore Bet features deals across the site for punters of all sorts, particularly for horse racing betting. These include best odds guaranteed offers, money-back deals and weekly free bets!

Payment Options

Unfortunately, LiveScore Bet’s weakest point is the lack of payment options. It currently only accepts debit cards, PayPal and bank transfer transactions for deposits and withdrawals. While this is hardly bad, it’s disappointing compared to its competitors.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★★ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★☆☆

5. Betfred – Best for Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Betfred, a highly regarded online sportsbook in the UK, is currently one of the leaders in the horse racing betting industry. The site has a wealth of experience and is recognized nationally for its sports betting options across all markets. Customers can use the site’s live betting features and competitive odds and even live stream their favourite races.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great free bets offers Customer service could be more responsive Specialist horse racing betting options Live betting option available

Welcome Bonus

New customers that sign up to Betfred can take full advantage of the Betfred free bets welcome offer. All you have to do to claim this fantastic welcome bonus is deposit £10 and use the promo code CHELT50 and you will receive a £40 free bet to use on any sports betting market.

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

Betfred is the provider of some fantastic promotions and bonuses when it comes to the world of horse racing betting. You can take advantage of Betfred’s exceptional free bets offering, which comes in handy, especially when big UK events like the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National come around.

Payment Options

Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, PayPal and Paysafecard are the current payment method offerings from Betfred. In comparison to other UK bookmakers, this offering is quite good, but our experts would love to see a few more options for pre-paid cards available in the future.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★★★ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★☆☆

6. Betway – Best for Live Streaming

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Betway is a well-known site in the UK; its name is featured everywhere in UK sports, and it’s garnered a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability. We love the extensive live-streaming available for horse racing at Betfred and the wide range of sports available, but the site’s age shows little in its interface.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great horse racing live-streaming Website feels outdated Daily promotions Dedicated mobile apps

Welcome Bonus

Betfways’s sign-up bonus is a tidy ‘£30 matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses’ deal, doubling your first deposit on a brand new account. It’s a classic and effective bonus that will appeal to any new punter.

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

Betway, unfortunately, falls short when it comes to ongoing promotions. While they provide the standard odds boosts and weekly free bets, there isn’t much for horse racing betting beyond that. We like what they do have; we just wish there was more variety.

Payment Options

Betway’s selection of payment methods is standard but has something for most punters — Visa, Paypal, Trustly, Neteller and more; it hits the main transaction categories you could want without overloading you with options.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★☆☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★★★ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★☆☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★☆ Competitive Odds ★★★★☆ Mobile App ★★★★☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★☆

7. 10bet – Best for Ongoing Promotions

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

10bet is one of the lesser-known sportsbooks operating in the UK, but it’s been making a name among newer punters and those looking for something different. We’re particularly fond of their strong ongoing bonuses, which are sure to keep any bettor sustained well past that initial welcome offer.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Competitive odds No live streaming service Outstanding selection of ongoing promotions Strong website security

Welcome Bonus

When you register a new account with 10bet, you can receive a 50% match up to £50 on your first deposit. Just use promo code PLAY10 when making your first deposit, and you’ll receive 50% of anything you deposit as free bets up to £50. To gain the full £50, you’ll need to deposit £100.

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

Plenty of fantastic bonuses are up for grabs as 10bet beyond the welcome bonus. Most prominent are the various free bets offers, granting £5 in free bets for every £40 bet on different events and sports like the Aussie Open or, of course, horse racing! Other promos include extra places deals and regular reloads.

Payment Options

10bet supports many payment options, including Visa, Paypal, Apple Pay, Skrill and Paysafecard. With this range, it covers all the major transaction methods we’ve come to expect from the top horse racing betting sites.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★★ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★☆☆ Customer Support ★★★★☆

8. SpreadEx – Best for Spread Betting

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

SpreadEx is an interesting horse racing betting platform as it strongly focuses on spread betting alongside the fixed odds variety most people are familiar with. This leads to the platform supporting more niche outcomes like winning distances and the number of wins for a single jockey. If you’re after something a little unique in your betting, SpreadEx is your platform.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Many sports markets No VIP programme User-friendly interface Friendly and responsive customer support

Welcome Bonus

SpreadEx features two sign-up bonuses depending on whether you’re interested in fixed-odds or spread betting. For fixed odds, if you bet £25, you’ll receive £50 in aggregate bonuses. For spread betting, if you bet £10, you’ll receive 2 x £5 free spread bets and up to £300 cashback. This flexibility will appeal to a broader range of punters, and we’re always glad to see choice in our sign-up bonuses.

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

There are some great promotions on offer at SpreadEx, catering to fixed odds and spread bettors. However, it would be nice if there was a better distinction between the two.

Payment Options

SpreadEx features the fewest payment methods of our top choices, with only debit cards and bank transfers available. While these are secure and reliable, two options aren’t enough compared to the competition.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★★☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★☆☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★☆ Competitive Odds ★★★★☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★☆

9. BoyleSports – Best for Reputation

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

BoyleSports is one of the best betting sites in Ireland, and it easily stands as one of the top horse racing betting sites in the British Isles, featuring plenty of live streaming options on horse racing and daily promos to take your betting to the next level. The interface is a little cluttered, but everything you need is front and centre, lending itself to an intuitive and easy-going experience.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Daily promotions Cluttered website design Live streaming options on horse racing 24/7 customer support

Welcome Bonus

The BoyleSports sign-up bonus grants you £50 of bonus funds when you bet your first £10 with the site! We love this generous bonus, but the wagering requirements of 40x put a damper on things.

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

BoyleSports features fantastic promotions and bonuses, including Acca rewards, best odds guaranteed on horse betting, money-back deals and weekly free bets! There’s little to complain about here!

Payment Options

BoyleSports supports plenty of deposit options for punters, including debit cards, Neteller, Skrill, Apple Pay and Google Play, for a good mix of modern and traditional methods.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★★☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★☆☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★★ Customer Support ★★★☆☆

10. Unibet – Best for User Friendly Site

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Unibet is one of the oldest online horse racing betting sites in the UK, first launching in 1997, and has remained at the top of the pack ever since. Its appealing website design and intuitive interface make for a seamless user experience that makes betting a dream.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Attractive user interface Falls short on live statistics Dedicated mobile apps Swift transaction speeds

Welcome Bonus

Signing up with Unibet today will net you an exciting two-part deal! You can claim up to 28x £1 free bet for every race at Cheltenham Festival when you stake £20 .

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

Unibet has an excellent selection of ongoing promotions across all aspects of the website, especially horse racing betting. You can claim extra places deals, best odds guaranteed on all UK and Irish horse racing betting and daily odds boosts, among many more!

Payment Options

While Unibet features a limited number of payment methods on its site, these methods are all secure and manage to cover a wide range of transaction categories. These options are Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Trustly, Paysafecard and DBT.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★☆☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★☆☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★★☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★★☆ Competitive Odds ★★★★☆ Mobile App ★★★★★ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★★

11. William Hill – Best for Payment Methods

Expert Rating: 4.5/5

William Hill isn’t just one of the UK’s best horse racing betting sites. It’s one of the oldest, too. This company has almost 100 years of experience in horse betting, first launching in 1939 and it continues to provide a top-tier betting platform in 2024. William Hill supports many sports markets, not just horse racing, and puts facilitating the customer at the top of its priority list.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Long-established and reliable brand Customer assistance is AI Generous welcome offer Many secure payment methods

Welcome Bonus

Sign up with William Hill today to receive £60 in free bets when you wager £10 or more with your new account! These will be credited to your account as six £10 bet tokens, and you can stake them on any sport, but you cannot break them into smaller bets.

Horse Racing Betting Promotions and Bonuses

When faced with a brand like William Hill you expect nothing less than satisfactory ongoing promotions, and it more than provides. Horse racing bettors can pick up fantastic offers, including extra places deals, daily odds boosts and best odds guaranteed.

Payment Options

William Hill doesn’t take our space as the best horse racing betting site for payment methods for nothing! It hosts many options, including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Apple Pay, Paysafecard and more! It covers all of the major transactions and the minor ones, too! No matter how you want to deposit or withdraw your funds, William Hill will have you covered.

Sportsbook Features Rating Range of Horse Racing Markets ★★★★☆ Horse Racing Live Streaming ★★★★☆ Bonuses and Promotions ★★★★☆ Payment Options ★★★☆☆ Licensing ★★★★★ Event Coverage ★★★☆☆ Competitive Odds ★★★☆☆ Mobile App ★★★☆☆ Reputation ★★★★☆ Customer Support ★★★★☆

What’s on This Week in UK Horse Racing?

Plenty of fantastic horse racing action is happening this week. Wednesday sees jump racing action at Exeter and Leicester and flat racing at Kempton Park.

Thursday sees jump races happening at Ffos Las and Wincanton, while Chelmsford City hosts flat racing.

Catterick Bridge, Lingfield Park, and Southwell will all host horse racing action for punters and fans to enjoy on Friday.

The weekend sees races taking place all over the UK, from Wolverhampton and Newcastle to Kempton Park and Musseburgh, there is a race for everyone this weekend!

How Does Our Expert Team Select the Best Horse Racing Betting Sites?

To determine the best horse racing betting sites, our team of experts has a rigid set of standards each candidate must meet to be considered. As such, you know you can expect the following from all of our top picks:

Range of Horse Racing Markets

To be one of the best horse racing betting sites, the horse betting markets on offer must be extensive. Otherwise, what’s the point? We want betting options to be deep and specific, with plenty of flexibility to cater to any kind of punter.

Horse Racing Live Streaming

Modern technology has made sports betting a whole different game thanks to the ability to watch the sports live directly from the sportsbook — and live streaming horse races is particularly popular. All of our top picks should have at least some kind of horse racing livestream on offer.

Bonuses and Promotions

This is the standard of any online gambling platform. The best horse racing betting sites must offer a good range of promotions year-round. Of course, this will include the sign-up bonus and any loyalty schemes, but we also need to see promotions popping up regularly for returning customers.

Payment Options

Only some people handle their money similarly, so punters need options for depositing and withdrawing their money. We like to see a good range of payment methods on offer; at least five is preferable, and those should cover at least three types of transactions: debit cards, e-wallets, DBT, pay by phone and pre-paid cards.

Licensing

We deal with money and sensitive information here, so security is paramount. To qualify as a top horse racing betting site, a sportsbook must employ encryption security across the site and over transactions. And, of course, the site must be licensed by the UKGC for us to even look at it.

Event Coverage

Does the site support betting on all of our favourite horse racing events? Does it support the less significant events? The best horse racing betting sites will cover the year’s biggest events, like the Epsom Derby and the Cheltenham Festival. Still, the cream of the crop also covers everything in between so that they’ll be satisfied no matter what a punter is after.

Competitive Odds

This goes without saying, but punters want to know they’re betting with the best odds. The best horse racing betting sites UK will all have competitive odds calculated with sophisticated algorithms and by experts in sports prediction.

Mobile App

Sports betting has increasingly moved into the mobile space, with people accessing their betting slips on the go. This is especially true for the younger generations. We now expect all betting sites to at least function on mobile web browsers and bonus points for a dedicated mobile app. Apps provide a streamlined experience with shorter load times and simplified interfaces.

If you’re interested in finding out more about horse racing betting apps, check out businesslancashire.co.uk.

Reputation

An obvious but often overlooked point is the site’s established reputation. As reviewers, we like to remain unbiased in judging a site, letting our experiences inform our rating. However, you can tell a lot about a business by its reputation and what the existing users say about it.

Customer Support

As much as they may want to be, even the best horse racing betting sites aren’t perfect. And when something goes wrong, we need to know a solid customer service system is in place to pick up the pieces. Preferably, this includes at least live chat and email contact options, and the aid should be responsive, friendly and useful.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

One of the greatest benefits of online sports betting is the promotions you can use, netting extra bets or helping your odds. Here are some great offers at the best horse racing betting sites UK!

New Customer Bonus: Also called sign-up or welcome bonuses, these are the most important deals on the sportsbook, as they’re used to advertise the site and encourage people to sign up. As a result, these tend to be the most generous bonuses, with plenty of free bets, but also often have the harshest terms and conditions. Search around to make sure you nab a reasonable new customer bonus.

Free Bet: A free bet is exactly what it says on the tin — a bet you don’t have to pay for but can win real money from! The “catch” is that you don’t get back the free bet in stake; instead, you just get the winnings. You can earn free bets in various ways (like many other deals on this list), but they’re also sometimes featured in seasonal promotions or as weekly login bonuses.

Money Back As A Free Bet: This is a safety net deal where if you lose money on a bet, the sportsbook will return your losses as free bets. These free bets often have to be used as a single lump bet and can’t be split.

Best Odds Guaranteed: A ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ deal means that when you place a bet, as much as the odds may change, you will always get paid out the best odds after you placed it. So, if you placed a bet that was 2/1, but it later changes to 3/1, you’ll get better odds if your bet pays out. The same is true for the reverse: your payout won’t decrease if the odds do after you place your wager.

Extra Places: If you place an each-way bet on a racer landing in a range of finishing positions, e.g. 1st, 2nd or 3rd — an extra places offer extends the number of finishing positions that will pay out. These will fluctuate in the number of added spaces and are usually event-specific.

Bet Through The Card: This is a very special type of deal. During big events, like the Cheltenham Festival or the Grand National, horse racing betting sites will give customers who sign up and bet on the first race of the day a free bet to use on the rest of that day’s race card.

Betting Without the Favourite: Sometimes, a racer is an absolute shoo-in as the winner. While this is great for that particular racer, it’s boring for interested punters. As such, ‘betting without the favourite’ is where the odds are changed to exclude the favourite for a race, making the odds more appealing. These can be rare and will depend on the horses partaking in any specific race.

Faller Insurance: This is an offer exclusive to jump racing — a punter will be refunded an amount of their bet if the horse takes a tumble, unseats the jockey or otherwise fails to finish the race. This insurance is applied in the case of an accident, not if the horse refuses or slips up, but these parameters can change between betting sites.

First Past The Post: This type of deal offered by sportsbooks guarantees a payout on the horse that finishes the winning line first, regardless of anything after that. For example, if a racer is demoted, it will still be counted as placing first as far as the wager is concerned, hence ‘first past the post.’

How To Join Horse Racing Betting Sites in the UK

Signing up with the best horse racing betting sites is easier than ever, and getting started with any of our top sites will take no more than 5 minutes. Just take your pick and follow these simple steps to start horse betting today!

Use our link to reach your chosen horse racing betting site. Click the button to begin registration. Enter your details, including your name, date of birth, address, email and password. If your sign-up bonus requires a promo code, enter it before finalising your account. Make a deposit — if you need to bet a certain amount, remember to deposit enough to meet the qualifier. Place your first bet — remember to bet enough to meet your sign-up bonus requirements! Claim your bonus from the promotions tab, and have fun!

Top UK Horse Racing Betting Events

The UK hosts some of the world’s most significant racing events, all exciting for punters. Here’s a look at some of the events you should watch!

Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is undoubtedly one of the most exciting events in the UK horse racing calendar. This four-day jump race extravaganza features some of the most anticipated races in the world. It’s especially exciting in 2024 as the Gold Cup, taking place on the fourth and final day of the festival, is celebrating its 100th anniversary and promises to be an event to remember.

You can catch the Cheltenham Festival each year in early March of 2024 on the 12th–15th. And, if you’re wondering where to get the best free bets ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024, check out our dedicated page here.

Grand National

When we think of horse racing, the Grand National at Aintree is one of the events that comes to mind without fail. This racing event is so popular that it attracts fans worldwide, even people who otherwise wouldn’t be interested in horse racing! As such, the betting scene is the biggest it ever is, and the handicap nature of the race makes outcomes less certain and each race more nail-biting than others in the calendar.

The Grand National is held annually in early April, 11th–13th in 2024, promising temperate weather and great views in person and through livestreams.

Royal Ascot

Few social events — in general, not just horse racing — reach the esteem of the Royal Ascot. It is a celebration of the best: in racing and in style. The Royal Ascot is one of the world’s most high-profile flat racing events and promises a fantastic betting scene. While the event tends to be quite exclusive, anyone can get involved with the betting and take advantage of the seasonal offers around it.

This week-long festival takes place around midsummer, from the 18th to the 22nd of June in 2024.

Horse Racing Live Streaming

Thanks to the magic of technology, we can watch the results of horse races right from the site we make a bet on. All of the best horse racing betting sites feature live streaming functions so that you can see the outcome of your bets in real time. Sometimes, thanks to live streaming, you can adjust and make new wagers until the race starts. You can also interact with other punters as you watch, adding a social layer to the viewing experience!

Sometimes, to watch the live stream, you must place a wager on the race first or at least have a funded account. This is to stop the site from being used like a free streaming service instead of the sportsbook that it is.

Head over to our page for more information on horse racing live streaming.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which horse racing bookmakers offer the best odds guaranteed?

The best horse racing betting sites that offer ‘best odds guaranteed’ promotions include BetMGM, Betfred, bet365, BetVictor, BoyleSports, LiveScore bet and Spreadex.

Which UK betting sites offer horse racing live streaming?

Live streaming is accessible for all of your preferred horse racing events at our top recommendations for the finest horse racing betting sites in the United Kingdom.

Which are the biggest UK horse races to bet on?

The UK hosts many exciting racing events throughout the year, but the Cheltenham Festival, The Grand National and The Royal Ascot are some of the best events for horse racing betting.

Which UK horse racing betting sites have the best odds?

All of our choices for the best horse racing betting sites feature competitive odds, so you know they'll be good no matter which you choose. However, we recommend signing up with a few and comp

