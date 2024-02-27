bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: Get $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for Celtics @ 76ers, NBA Games Today

The bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS awards new customers in the United States the opportunity to claim a $1,000 first bet safety net when registering for the first time.

Legal in nine states across the US, including the recent additions of Arizona and Indiana, bet365 is one of the best legal sportsbooks in the country and gives the option of claiming one of two welcome bonuses.

Choose a $1,000 first bet safety net or get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you bet $5. New customers may only choose one of these two offers when signing up.

These offers are available on the NBA this week, including an Eastern Conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers this evening. Find out how to use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to be entitled to one of the sign-up promos below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS

1. Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page.

2. Enter your personal details including your name, address and date of birth.

3. Create a unique and memorable username and password combination

4. Sign in and make your first deposit of $10.

5. When prompted, enter the bonus code AMCBONUS.

6. Choose your bonus from the two available to you.

7. Place a qualifying first bet on any NBA market, including Celtics @ 76ers.

8. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards.

9. Enjoy!

NBA Games Today (27/02)

Nets @ Magic – 7:00pm ET

Mavericks @ Cavaliers – 7:00pm ET

Warriors @ Wizards – 7:00pm ET

Jazz @ Hawks – 7:30pm ET

Pelicans @ Knicks – 7:30pm ET

76ers @ Celtics – 7:30pm ET

Spurs @ Timberwolves – 8:00pm ET

Hornets @ Bucks – 8:00pm ET

Pistons @ Bulls – 8:00pm ET

Rockets @ Thunder – 10:00pm ET

Heat @ Trail Blazers – 10:00pm ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy