bet365 Arizona Bonus Code: AMCBONUS for $1k First Bet Bonus on Suns-Rockets Double Header

New customers at bet365 in Arizona can claim one of two welcome bonuses when signing up for the first time, including a $1,000 first bet safety net.

The bet365 Arizona bonus code AMCBONUS will allow new users to choose between either the $1,000 bonus or $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you bet $5.

The $1,000 first bet safety net entitles new customers to a refund in bonus bets of up to $1,000 if their first wager loses. Alternatively, select the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo. This will guarantee you $150 in bonus bets when you place a $5 bet on a selection at odds of -200 or greater.

These bonuses can be claimed before this week’s Phoenix Suns games in the NBA, which features back-to-back meetings with the Houston Rockets. The first game is on Thursday night at the Footprint Center before the pair reconvene again on Saturday night. The Suns then face the fellow Playoff contending Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

For more information on how to claim the bet365 bonus code in Arizona, read on.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

How to claim the bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS

1. Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page.

2. Enter your personal details including your name, address and date of birth.

3. Create a unique and memorable username and password combination

4. Sign in and make your first deposit of $10.

5. When prompted, enter the bonus code AMCBONUS.

6. Choose your bonus from the two available to you.

7. Place a qualifying first bet on any Suns vs Rockets market.

8. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards.

9. Enjoy!

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy