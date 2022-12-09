Berkeley profits dip as housebuilding hey-day slips away

Berkeley, one of the biggest housebuilders in the country, has been hit hard by the housing market dip and scaling inflation, as its pre-tax profit sinks.

It is the latest sign the hey-day for housebuilders is over, with rising mortgage rates combined with inflation squashing demand for house buying in recent months – as well as driving up labour, fuel and material costs.

The FTSE 250 housebuilder’s pre-tax profit sank two per cent to £284.8m in the six months to the end of October.

However, Berkeley has kept its pre-tax earnings guidance for the full year firmly cemented at £600m.

More to follow,