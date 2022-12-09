Berkeley profits dip as housebuilding hey-day slips away

By:

Berkeley, one of the biggest housebuilders in the country, has been hit hard by the housing market dip and scaling inflation, as its pre-tax profit sinks.

It is the latest sign the hey-day for housebuilders is over, with rising mortgage rates combined with inflation squashing demand for house buying in recent months – as well as driving up labour, fuel and material costs.

The FTSE 250 housebuilder’s pre-tax profit sank two per cent to £284.8m in the six months to the end of October.

However, Berkeley has kept its pre-tax earnings guidance for the full year firmly cemented at £600m.

More to follow,

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.