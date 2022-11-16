Beazley Capital raises £350m from directors and investors

Beazley Capital has raised £350m in a recent share placing, as directors including the CEO build up their stakes in the insurance group.

The placing, organised by JP Morgan and British broker Numis, has seen 9.99 per cent of the company’s share capital sold off to directors and retail investors.

Buyers took advantage of an around eight per cent discount on Bezley’s share price, bagging shares for 575p a piece instead of the group’s 625p closing price yesterday.

CEO Adrian Cox acquired more than 26k shares in the capital raise.

Meanwhile, chair of the group’s audit and risk committee, John Reizenstein and co-chair Nicola Hodson snapped up around 6k collectively.