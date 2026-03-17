BearingPoint and autobiz partner to strengthen transparency and robustness in automotive asset-based financing across Europe

autobiz, one of Europe’s leading providers of automotive market data and residual values, contributes more than 20 years of experience across 22 European markets. Its valuation models are based on daily market observations and follow IFRS compliant and audited methodologies designed to ensure stability, transparency, and consistency over time.

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BearingPoint complements this expertise with its Asset & Funding platform, developed for Asset-Backed Securities (ABS) and other asset-based funding instruments. The platform supports financial institutions across the full lifecycle of asset-based financing transactions, from data integration and portfolio structuring to cashflow and scenario simulations, as well as reporting, monitoring, and regulatory transparency.

Through this partnership, autobiz’s residual value data and forward-looking value forecasts are integrated into BearingPoint’s platform, enabling financial institutions to rely on market-based, regularly reviewed residual values when structuring and monitoring their automotive financing programs.

What this partnership brings to financial institutions

By combining independent automotive data expertise with asset-based funding capabilities, clients can benefit from:

More transparent and market-based residual value assumptions, grounded in daily market observations across 22 European countries

Improved consistency in portfolio structuring, supported by regularly reviewed and audited valuation methodologies

Greater confidence for investors, rating agencies, and supervisory authorities, thanks to enhanced traceability and data robustness

Stronger alignment with evolving regulatory expectations, including support for Simple, Transparent and Standardised (STS) securitization frameworks

A more resilient approach to managing residual value risk across automotive lease and loan portfolios

The result is a more robust and sustainable asset-based funding process in a market environment characterized by volatility and increased scrutiny.

Responding to evolving market expectations

In recent years, used-car markets have experienced increased volatility, while regulatory and investor expectations around data quality and transparency have intensified. Financial institutions are therefore seeking stronger foundations for their residual value assumptions and risk management when structuring portfolios for asset-based funding initiatives.

The collaboration between BearingPoint and autobiz directly addresses these challenges by combining deep automotive market knowledge with structured finance expertise across the entire financing lifecycle.

A shared ambition: strengthening transparency in asset based automotive funding

“This partnership reflects our ambition to extend the value of our automotive market expertise into the financial structuring sphere. By working with BearingPoint, we enable financial institutions to integrate reliable, market-based residual values into their funding processes, contributing to greater transparency and long-term stability across Europe,” says Bertrand Chataing, Chief Sales and Development Director at autobiz.

“By embedding autobiz’s residual value intelligence into BearingPoint’s Asset & Funding platform, our partnership turns high quality automotive market data into actionable asset-based funding decisions. It creates value for Vehicle and Equipment as a Service models by enabling consistent pricing, lifecycle management, and funding decisions across operational and financial processes thus strengthening transparency, capital efficiency, and resilience across the full asset horizon,“ says Donald Wachs, Partner and Global Leader BearingPoint Products.

About autobiz

Since 2004, autobiz has been supporting European automotive players with trade-in and used-car data solutions. Its 280 employees continuously build on more than 20 years of used-car data history combined with strong web, software, and automotive operational expertise. autobiz operates offices in Paris, Berlin, Valencia, and Milan and serves more than 20 leading players in the used-car market as well as around 6,500 points of sale across 22 European countries.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. We help businesses transform by combining deep industry expertise with strong capabilities in strategy, operations, and technology. Dedicated SAP and Microsoft transformation units, a strong focus on AI, and outcome-based products enable us to provide tailored, innovative solutions that create measurable and sustainable value.

In addition to our core consulting operations, we run two joint ventures. Arcwide, our joint venture with IFS, specializes in business transformation enabled by IFS technology. BearingPoint North America, our joint venture with ABeam Consulting, focuses on consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint works with many of the world’s leading companies and public-sector organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together more than 15,000 professionals and serves clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation, strengthening performance, and driving sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is recognized among TIME World’s Best Companies and Forbes World’s Best Employers. The firm is also a certified B Corporation, committed to responsible business and creating long-term value for organizations, people, and society.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

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Contact

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Senior Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com

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By embedding autobiz’s residual value intelligence into BearingPoint’s Asset & Funding platform, our partnership turns high quality automotive market data into actionable asset-based funding decisions.