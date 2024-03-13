Be the Catalyst. Host World Habitat Day 2025

There is no planet B. We only have one home. In 2025, the world’s attention will turn to the crises gripping our urban areas, our homes. Are you ready to lead the charge?

Picture this: a city pulsating with life, but also responsive and adapted to the harsh realities of climate change and conflict. Imagine that city becoming a symbol of global action, showcasing its dedication to a sustainable urban future. That city could be yours.

World Habitat Day 2025 isn’t just another event; it’s a rallying cry for change. As the host city, you’ll be at the forefront of a movement aimed at addressing the pressing challenges facing urban communities worldwide. From rising sea levels to refugee crises, this is your chance to make a difference on a global scale and showcase existing solutions.

But hosting World Habitat Day isn’t just about recognition – it’s about impact. By stepping up to the plate, your city and country can demonstrate commitments to innovative solutions, resilience, and inclusivity. You’ll have the opportunity to showcase your local, national and international initiatives, from green infrastructure projects to community-driven resilience programmes and reconstruction and housing programmes, and most importantly, to inspire.

World Habitat Day is celebrated each year on the first Monday of October. In 2025, the global observance will take place on 6 October. As part of the World Habitat Day celebrations, UN-Habitat and the selected city host high-level discussions with policymakers, expert roundtables, exhibitions and other activities.

Join us in shaping the future of urban living. Together, let’s build a world where every city thrives, where no one is left behind, and where our planet’s future is secure. The time to act is now. Will your city answer the call?

Apply to host World Habitat Day 2025 and be the beacon of hope our world urgently needs. Send you applications by 31 March 2024: unhabitat.org/apply-whd-wcd

UN-Habitat also accepts applications to host World Cities Day 2025. Celebrated every year on 31 October, it will focus in 2025 on data and people-centred smart cities.