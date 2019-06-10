BBC to scrap free TV licence for millions of over-75s

Millions of households will have to start paying the £154.50 annual fee to gain access to the BBC’s live and on-demand programming.
Read more: BBC calls on top presenters for Tory leadership race debates But any household with someone aged over 75 who receives pension credit will be eligible for a free licence funded by the BBC. Roughly 1.5m households could be eligible, the broadcaster said.
Free licences were introduced in 2000 as part of a scheme to help reduce poverty levels among pensioners. But the programme was scrapped in 2015 and the government announced that the BBC would have to take over the cost burden from 2020.
The decision to scrap free licences for most pensioners comes after the BBC launched a consultation into the issue.
The corporation said the move will cost roughly £250m by 2021 and will require it to divert some spending away from programming, in addition to other cost-cutting.
But it said the compromise avoids “untenable” costs of £745m per year, roughly a fifth of its spending on services, if it had maintained the blanket free scheme.
“We have to send a message to the chancellor and the Tory leader candidates that this latest cruel austerity measure is not acceptable,” he said.
The changes will come into force on 1 June 2020.