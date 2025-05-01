Battersea Power Station receives green light for next phase of development

Gehry Partners buildings, Electric Boulevard. Credit: FTI

Battersea Power Station has received planning consent for the next phase of its 42-acre regeneration.

A new group of residential, retail, community and leisure builds has secured planning approval from Wandsworth Council, completing “London’s newest street”, Electric Boulevard.

Head of development at Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), James Wixley, called the planning consent the “next step in realising the long-term vision for Battersea Power Station”.

“[We’re] adding new homes while introducing senior living for the first time, and completing Electric Boulevard — London’s newest high street.

“As well as lots of new opportunities in the form of shops, restaurants and jobs, the phase also includes a new community hub to support local events and activities which will be designed in close partnership with Wandsworth Council and wider community,” Wixley said.

The latest phase will add two buildings designed by world-famous architect Frank Gehry – designer of the Guggenheim museum in Bilbao – which will together add 306 homes to the site.

The design of the two buildings has been centred around a postmodern interpretation of John Nash’s regency terraces, typically found in the west end of the capital.

The building’s construction will pave the way for the completion of Electric Boulevard, adding 70,000 sq ft of new commercial space for shops, cafés and restaurants, as well as a 15,000 sq ft community hub.

Wixley added that Battersea Power Station is “moving beyond the halfway point in delivering the masterplan.”

Battersea’s £9bn regeneration has been in the works since 2012 and has so far added 2,000 homes, 60 companies and a new arm of the Northern line to the area.

“Together with our Malaysian shareholders, we look forward to starting on site in the coming months as we work towards another key milestone at this incredible regeneration project,” Wixley said.