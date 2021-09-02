Barratt profits soar on red hot UK housing market

A red hot UK housing market drove profits at housebuilder Barratt Developments up sharply over the last year, according to fresh results published today.

The housebuilder posted a 65.1 per cent surge in pre-tax profits for the year-ended 30 June, reaching £812.2m, up from £491.8m in the previous year.

Despite the recovery in the net earning for the London listed company, profits are still 10 per cent below their pre-Covid accounting period.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Developments, said: “We have made excellent progress this year thanks to the resilience, flexibility and hard work of our employees, sub-contractors and suppliers, who have also continued to deliver the highest standards of quality and service.”

Total revenue was up one per cent on 2019 levels, reaching £4.81bn in 2021, compared to £4.76bn two years ago.

Income slumped last year, the period worst affected by the Covid crisis, to £3.41bn.

A surge in demand in the housing market over much of the last year, triggered by the introduction of the stamp duty holiday in July 2020, has provided a windfall for many of the UK’s largest housebuilders.

Latest data from Nationwide shows house prices are 11 per cent higher than they were a year ago.

“There is very strong demand for houses across the country and we play a crucial role in providing the high quality and sustainable homes this country needs,” Thomas added.