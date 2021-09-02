Surging Melrose lifts FTSE 100

London’s FTSE 100 edged slightly higher during opening trading, anchored by aerospace engineer Melrose’s share price popping.

The capital’s premier index added 0.03 per cent to hit 7,152.22 points during early exchanges.

Aerospace engineer, Melrose, led the FTSE higher this morning as its share price shot up 5.60 per cent to 185.50p after it posted a strong set of results this moring showing it swung back into the black following a torrid year last year.

Without Melrose’s gains, the blue-chip index would have dipped into the red during morning trading.

The gains come as the index’s watchdog announced a raft of changes to the list of companies included on blue-chip index. Supermarket chain Morrisons and aerospace manufacturer Meggitt have been added, while takeaway delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com has been booted.

Investment director at AJ Bell, Russ Mould, reckons markets are holding their breath until the next installment of the US jobs report is released tomorrow.

​​“Employment levels are a key determinant for the central bank to consider easing its support measures and that was emphasised by chair Jerome Powell at last week’s Jackson Hole summit.”

“US unemployment claims will be published later today, and tomorrow will see the latest unemployment rate and non-farm employment change,” Mould added.

The index of mid-caps was more subdued than its senior partner – the FTSE 250 was down 0.06 per cent to 24,237.76 points during early exchanges.

AIM shares were up 0.21 per cent to 1,307.06 points.

Winners and losers

Melrose was by far the biggest winner during opening trading, trailed by property search site Rightmove, up 1.94 per cent to 734.60p and insurer Prudential, which rose 1.72 per cent to 1,506.50p

Miner BHP continued its recent slide, having 6.03 per cent shaved off its share price in almost two hours of trading. Mould attributes the losses to the fact the firm is trading without a right to its next dividend.

Insurer Admiral and consumer goods firm Unilever were also notable poor performers during the opening session, sliding 4.33 per cent and 2.75 per cent to 3,470p and 3,933p respectively.