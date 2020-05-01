Barratt Developments to restart construction work this month

Housebuilder Barratt Developments will restart work on construction sites this month after temporarily closing operations during the coronavirus lockdown.

Work to implement social distancing measures will begin on 11 May, after which Barratt will restart building work across 180 of its construction sites, representing 50 per cent of its sites.

The developer this morning said it had already trialled new safety measures at one of its sites.

Safety measures include changes to signage, site welfare facilities and compounds, site access and walkways.

Barratt said a social distancing marshal will be present on all sites to ensure compliance, and training will be provided for employees and contractors.

“With the phased reopening of our sites, a significant proportion of our workforce will be able to return to work during May,” the developer said.

Barratt’s sales centres and show homes will remain closed in line with the lockdown restrictions on non-essential retailers.

Barratt said reservation levels have been low since the closure of sales centres, therefore construction activities will “prioritise sold plots at advanced stages of construction”.

The developer said it expects a limited number of additional completions during this financial year. The company has completed 11,776 homes, and total forward sales are 12,271 homes at a value of £2.85bn.

Barratt chief executive David Thomas said: “Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees, sub-contractors and customers.

“We have created a detailed set of working practices and protocols for employees and sub-contractors to ensure that we can reopen our construction sites safely, in a phased and measured way, which minimises risk.

“In line with our commitment to put our customers first, we will be prioritising the completion of those homes that our customers have already exchanged or reserved.

“I would also like to thank our employees who have been fantastic during this challenging time, both those who have worked hard to get us ready to restart and our employees who are not currently working, many of whom have been inspirational as volunteers in their local communities.”