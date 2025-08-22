Bardinet goes French in UK cocktail push

Bardinet Brandy turned to its French roots this summer as it launched a nationwide campaign to promote brandy-based cocktails to UK consumers.

The brand, founded in 1857, highlighted its heritage and long-standing commitment to quality as the foundation for its new “Chez Bardinet” café experience.

Bardinet has been made in France for over a century, aged in oak barrels and blended at the Domaine de Fleurenne estate near Bordeaux.

It ranks as the third biggest-selling French-made brandy globally.

The brand is owned by La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, an independent spirits group headquartered near Paris.

The group operates in over 100 countries and holds a portfolio including Scotch whiskies, ports, wines, rums and craft spirits.

The new summer campaign introduces a series of French Mule cocktails designed to showcase Bardinet’s VSOP brandy alongside fresh summer flavours.

Each cocktail is inspired by iconic French destinations such as Paris, Provence and the Riviera.

All serves are based around Bardinet’s spirit and classic ginger beer or ale mixers, blended with seasonal ingredients.

The French Mule serves will be made available at Bardinet’s pop-up café concept, “Chez Bardinet”, which will tour UK food and drink events.

The launch begins on 16 and 17 August at the Great British Food Festival at Wentworth Woodhouse.

Founded by Paul Bardinet in 1857, the brand was built on the vision of creating accessible, quality French spirits. Bardinet brandy is distilled from grapes, matured in oak and blended by a team based near Bordeaux. Its smooth, balanced taste is suitable for mixing or drinking straight. Bardinet is widely available in UK retail at a recommended price of £18.

“We wanted to bring the passion and ‘joie de vivre’ behind Bardinet brandy to life,” said Janette Deed, Bardinet’s UK Marketing Manager.

“French café culture is all about relaxing and socialising with good food and drink — and that’s exactly what we’ve recreated with Chez Bardinet,” she added.

“Bardinet brandy tastes delicious in a whole host of summer cocktails and we are really looking forward to introducing drinkers to our latest serves at forthcoming events”.

The Parisian Mule combines Bardinet with coffee liqueur, lemon and cocoa bitters, garnished with crushed cocoa nibs.

The Provence Mule blends blackberries, lemon and lavender syrup with Bardinet and ginger ale.

Other cocktails include the French Riviera Mule, using clementine juice and lemon syrup, and the original Bardinet French Mule with elderflower and cucumber.

Authentic styling, live music, and French-speaking bartenders will feature at the café experience.

Brandy masterclasses will also be hosted on-site to guide visitors through the new serves.