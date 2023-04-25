Bank of England’s Huw Pill: Brits “need to accept” they’re poorer

Huw Pill, the Bank of England’s chief economist, has said that Brits “need to accept” that they are poorer as a result of higher inflation.

Price hikes have outpaced wage growth over the past two years and contributed to the tightest squeeze on living standards in recent memory.

However Pill’s comments will be seen as the latest tin-eared response to the crisis from the Bank of England, which is tasked with keeping inflation at 2 per cent.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has previously been criticised for telling Brits not to ask for pay rises.

“And what we’re facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off, and we all have to take our share to try and pass that cost on to one of our compatriots, and saying we’ll be alright, but they will have to take our share too,” Pill said.

“That pass the parcel game that’s going on here,.. is generating inflation, and that part of inflation can persist.”

Pill was speaking to the ‘Beyond Unprecedented’ podcast, produced by Columbia Law School.

The chief economist also addressed criticism of the Bank’s handling of inflation, admitting the Old Lady of Threadneedle Street was not alive to the dangers of gummed up global supply chains and the effect that would have on pricing.

“If we had understood supply chains better than we did. We could have probably understood that this was going to be a more difficult process than we anticipated,” he said.

Pill has previously said unemployment needs to go up to crack down on inflation.

Pill, a former Goldman Sachs banker, said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the group of experts who set interest rates in the UK, need to see an increase in joblessness to “reassure” them that inflation is headed back towards their two per cent target.

He agreed that the so-called “natural rate of unemployment”, a phenomenon in economics that tries to pinpoint the level of joblessness needed to ensure inflation doesn’t spiral out of control, has climbed due to a reduction in the UK’s economic potential since the pandemic.