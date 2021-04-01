Bank of England targeted by Extinction Rebellion activists

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion has this morning targeted the Bank of England, spraying the building with fake oil.

The activists are protesting investments in fossil fuels, accusing the Bank of “funding destruction in a climate crisis”.

Photos posted to social media showed that fake oil had been sprayed on the Bank of England while demonstrators held up signs reading “no more fossil fuels”.

Bank of England hit by climate activists pic.twitter.com/3m0QorLcO7 — Guy Faulconbridge (@GuyReuters) April 1, 2021

City of London Police said they were aware of the protest in Threadneedle Street and have made five arrests in total.

One arrest was made on suspicion of criminal trespass, another for going equipped to commit criminal damage, while the others were for suspected criminal damage.

The protesters have now dispersed, the police said.

Other Extinction Rebellion groups across the UK are targeting private banks today, including in Glasgow, Brighton, Cambridge and Cornwall,

Protests are also being held in cities including Paris, Brussels and Melbourne, Extinction Rebellion said.