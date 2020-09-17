Bank of England keeps policy on hold and flags strong recovery

The Bank of England kept its monetary policy on hold as it said that the UK economy’s recovery had been “a little stronger” than its August forecasts had expected.

The Bank kept its main interest rate at the record-low level of 0.1 per cent, and the bond-buying target stayed at £745bn. The vote was unanimous, with no policymakers voting to cut rates or boost purchases.

In a statement, the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) said: “The Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the two per cent inflation target sustainably.”

It was the second meeting in a row that the Bank held policy after increasing bond-buying by £100bn in June. Threadneedle Street slashed interest rates from 0.75 per cent to 0.1 per cent at two emergency meetings in March.

The UK economy contracted by a record 20.4 per cent in the second quarter. But the MPC today sounded upbeat about the subsequent recovery.

It said: “High-frequency payments data suggest that consumption has continued to recover during the summer and is now at around its start-of-year level in aggregate.”

Bank says UK economy recovering better than thought

The Bank’s August monetary policy report predicted that the UK economy would shrink by 9.5 per cent this year. It said it would then grow nine per cent in 2021.

Yet the BoE today said: “Recent domestic economic data have been a little stronger than the Committee expected.”

However, it added: “Given the risks, it is unclear how informative they are about how the economy will perform further out.”

One such risk to the economy is rising coronavirus cases. There were 3,991 new Covid cases in the UK yesterday. That was up from 3,105 the day before and was considerably higher than the numbers seen in recent weeks.

The Bank said: The recent increases in Covid-19 cases… have the potential to weigh further on economic activity.”

Yet it said the damage would probably be “on a lesser scale than seen earlier in the year”.