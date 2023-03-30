Backlash from over 50s may force government to delay increase in state pension age to 68 until after election

Plans to increase the state pension age to 68 have been delayed, according to reports.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride is expected to address MPs in the Commons on Thursday, when he is expected to update them on the latest statutory review on the pension age.

According to reports in the i and the Daily Express newspapers, Mr Stride will confirm that the Government will move to delay an increase to the pension age, amid falling life expectancy rates.

The state pension age is due to rise due to 68 from 2044, but reports earlier this year suggested ministers wanted to bring that forward – potentially as early as 2035.

It follows reports and speculation in recent weeks that the plan to bring forward the rise could be pushed back until after the next general election, in part due to concerns about a backlash from middle-aged voters.

A DWP spokesperson said: “The Government is required by law to regularly review the State Pension age and the next review will be published by May 7.”

State pension age and falling life expectancy

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said: “Given we have literally seen rioting on the streets in France in response to a proposed rise in the state pension age, it comes as no surprise that the UK government has backed away from the idea of accelerating a planned rise in the UK state pension age to 68.

“The decision will come as a huge relief to people in their late 40s and early 50s who could potentially have been forced to wait an extra 12 months to receive their state pension as a result.

“Increasing the state pension age faster now would also arguably have been unfair, as average life expectancy has actually fallen recently, while forecasts of future life expectancy improvements have also been significantly scaled back. Given improving life expectancy is one of the primary justifications for raising the state pension age, accelerating the planned rise to age 68 when life expectancy has dipped would be an extremely tough sell, to put it mildly.

“However, this might not be the end of the story, with the government expected to say it will push any decision beyond the election. If life expectancy growth returns by then, the next administration will likely be left grappling with this thorny issue once again.”

Press Association – Dominic McGrath