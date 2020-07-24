Back in business: Our regular round-up of London's reopened bars and restaurants

Coronavirus may have shuttered the food industry since lockdown was announced, but the restaurant business is bouncing back, with dozens of our favourite places to eat reopening every day.

Peruvian restaurant group Lima was one of the brave restaurants keeping us fed during lockdown with its Lima Home delivery service, giving us all a taste of what we have been missing. Now both Lima in Fitzrovia and Floral by Lima in Covent Garden have reopened their doors, meaning you can enjoy the Michelin-starred food in the surroundings in which it was first intended.

• To make a reservation go to limalondongroup.com or call 020 3002 2640; 31 Rathbone Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1JH

Ampeli

The Greek restaurant in Fitzrovia reopened on 8 July, featuring a bookable private outdoor terrace and plans for private dining menus. The team have also recently launched a Greek Escape takeaway picnic menu designed around dishes and wines found in Mediterranean hotspots.

• To make a reservation go to ampeli.london or call 020 3355 5370; 18 Charlotte St, Fitzrovia, W1T 2LZ

Brat

Tomos Parry’s Michelin-starred restaurant moved to East London for a two month summer residency at Climpson’s Arch on the 11 July. Alongside Brat x Climpson’s Arch, Brat at Home is also launching, offering boxes filled with signature dishes from the restaurant and produce from their suppliers. Open seven days a week from 5pm-10pm, reservations for tables of two, four or six people are open now via the Brat website. Brat restaurant on Redchurch Street will reopen on the 21 July.

• To make a reservation go to bratrestaurant.com; 4 Redchurch St, Hackney, E1 6JL

Smoking Goat

The Thai barbecue restaurant and bar in the heart of Shoreditch reopened on 11 July, with capacity reduced to create more space between guests. The menu features new dishes including curried whole cornish Crab.

• To make a reservation go to smokinggoatbar.com; 64 Shoreditch High St, Hackney, E1 6JJ

Kiln

This side-of-the-road-type restaurant, which features a short grill menu and daily changing specials will reopen on the 24 July. Headed up by Meedu Saahd, the cooking is inspired by the rural simplicity of the Thai borderlands, where dishes combining Burmese and Yunanese spicing and flavours are cooked over an open fire.

• To make a reservation go to kilnsoho.com; 58 Brewer St, Soho, London W1F 9TL