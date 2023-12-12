Back Bonttay to Nurse a way through Cheltenham nightcap

Bonttay has won two of her three starts at Cheltenham

LUCCIA is the big draw in Saturday’s finale at Cheltenham, the 2m4f mares’ handicap hurdle (3.35pm), and while she heads the market there are reasons to take Nicky Henderson’s mare on.

While she has run well on both her starts this season – well-fancied when sent off 11/8 and 6/1 – connections will surely be disappointed she has yet to put a ‘1’ next to her name since winning at Exeter back in February.

At this early stage I am always looking for value in these columns, and at her current price of around 3/1, I don’t think she offers any.

BONTTAY is an ultra-consistent mare, having never finished out of the first two in her nine career starts to date.

She could be nicely handicapped too, having only gone up five pounds for winning narrowly on her return to action at Hereford last month.

She had a lot of ground to make up rounding the home turn that day but closed on the leader rapidly in the style of a well-treated horse, before fending off another challenger at the finish.

Fergal O’Brien was quick to mention Cheltenham in December as her next target after that win and this race looks to be her Gold Cup, so I’m keen to side with her each-way at a decent price of 6/1.

At bigger odds of 12/1 in places, I also like the each-way claims of NURSE SUSAN, who has only been seen once since finishing an excellent fourth behind Love Envoi in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival in 2022.

Her recent run came last month over fences at Exeter and didn’t see her in the best light, but I’m hopeful this return to hurdles and first start in handicap company can see her return to form.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Bonttay e/w 3:35pm Cheltenham

Nurse Susan e/w 3:35pm Cheltenham